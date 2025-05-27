Malik Basintale, in a video, took a break from work and roamed the streets of Accra with his Kawasaki Z900 motorcycle

The acting Youth Employment Agency (YEA) boss was later accompanied by an associate as they visited a car dealership and interacted with people

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to criticise Malik Basintale for riding his motorbike without a helmet

The acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has received backlash after a video of him roaming Accra on a motorbike surfaced on social media.

YEA CEO Malik Basintale receives backlash for not wearing a helmet while roaming Accra with his motorbike.



In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) rode his Kawasaki Z900, a supernaked motorcycle known for its aggressive styling and performance on the street.

Malik Basintale, wearing a long-sleeved African print shirt, black trousers, and shoes, later met an associate, who also brought out a BMW R 1250 RS motorbike, a sports touring motorcycle known for its dynamic performance and comfort, and followed him.

The acting CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) inspected the road to see if it was safer before riding off with his associate. He later visited a car dealership and conversed with some individuals who gathered around him before riding back to his first destination with his friend.

The video of Malik Basintale roaming the streets of Accra with his Kawasaki Z900 motorbike triggered negative reactions from Ghanaians who criticised him for not taking safety precautions and wearing a helmet as required by the law of the country.

Malik Basintale campaigns on the street with NDC supporters.



The young politician has gained a reputation for his preference for motorbikes as a mode of transportation.

During the campaign season before the 2024 general elections, he captivated Ghanaians as he led a large group of Ashaiman bikers as they welcomed Mahama with a massive display at the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) manifesto launch.

The acting YEA boss also rode on his motorbike alongside a group of bikers in the Amasaman constituency to campaign for President John Dramani Mahama during the elections.

Despite receiving a political appointment from the president since the NDC's return to power and having access to government cars for his daily routines, Malik Basintale still rides his motorbike to events.

He was recently spotted with his BMW motorbike at the launch of the YEA's "Red Means Stop" campaign.

Below is the video of Malik Basintale roaming Accra with his motorbike:

Ghanaians blast Malik for not wearing helmet

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

BORO K commented:

"Masa, wear a helmet. No one is above the law ⛑️🪖."

Kofi Ankomah said:

"Leadership by experience. Helmet, Helmet, Helmet."

User8187125341077 wrote:

"Boss, please wear a helmet before you ride 🙏."

Alhassan Masaudu commented:

"Malik, next time, wear a helmet."

Ibrahim Mahama rides a motorbike on street

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama rode a motorbike on the street with his crew in a video that surfaced on social media.

The renowned businessman showcased his biking skills as his associates prepared to join him.

The video of Ibrahim Mahama riding a motorbike on the street with his crew garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

