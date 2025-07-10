Ghanaian musician Dellasie Aning has taken over the internet with her tracksuit for her Pressure EP

The talented female musician has inspired many music lovers with her songs that resonate with their personal stories

Some social media users have commented on Dellasie Aning's new Pressure EP on Facebook, Instagram and X

Dellasie Aning has made a notable return to the Ghanaian music scene following a hiatus that began in 2021 due to personal loss.

After the passing of her partner from COVID-19, she took time off to grieve and reflect. Her comeback was marked by the release of the "zeros" freestyle, which gained viral attention.

Dellasie Aning drops new EP

This has led to significant bookings for performances alongside popular artists such as Kweku Smoke, Medikal, and KIDI during the festive December season.

Dellasie has represented a fresh voice in global music, particularly in the realm of female rap in Africa over the years.

As an afro-fusion artist, she skillfully integrates hip hop, afrobeats, and pop elements into her music.

Her lyrics are powerful, and she has collaborated with some of Ghana's leading producers to create a sound that is both impactful and memorable.

Throughout her music career, Dellasie has faced numerous challenges, including disappointments and betrayals.

However, she has used her time away from the spotlight to hone her skills and strengthen her resolve. Her return marks a significant moment in her career, and she is poised to make a strong impact in the industry.

As she navigated this new chapter, she may be seen as a villain by some and a hero by others, but ultimately, her music will convey her story and artistry.

Dellasie talks about her fashion brand

Dellasie Aning, a Ghanaian businesswoman and public speaker, has inspired many women to pursue their dreams.

The chief executive officer of PANALOVE, a clothing business for bold, feisty, fashion-forward women who value a fair price, is a graduate of Emory University.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Dellasie Aning, a fashion lover and creative genius with no sewing experience, talks about how she is creating a respectable fashion company for customers throughout the world.

"The man I worked with and loved died of COVID-19 in November 2020. I was heartbroken. All at once, I lost my income, my religion, my love, and my sanity. My only option, being depressed and grieving, was to stay at home."

"I frequently used the internet and saw individuals complaining about delayed goods all the time. This informed me that internet commerce was booming in spite of the lockout. This motivated me to conduct in-depth e-commerce study. I spent a few weeks in a boot camp course."

"After I graduated, I launched my company. My own passion for fashion and my financial circumstances served as inspiration. Budgeting had become my top priority, but I still wanted to look well and stylish. I wanted to establish a place where budget-conscious fashion females could find products that spoke to them and are both distinctive and encouraging."

"My business plan is continuously changing to reflect the contemporary African lady. PANALOVE, even the name, embodies this. It involves the fusion of love and Panafric. "

