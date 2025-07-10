Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has warmed hearts after she was spotted serving customers

The TV host looked overly excited as she mixed drinks for some people in a viral video at Aba Dope's restaurant

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's beautiful video that trended on TikTok

Ghanaian media personality Felicia Ama Agyeman, known affectionately as Nana Ama McBrown, has showcased her generous spirit by humbly serving drinks at Aba Dope's vibrant restaurant.

Their beautiful relationship reflected the supportive nature of the entertainment industry, with McBrown continually uplifting budding talents like the Ghanaian influencer.

Nana Ama McBrown serves drinks at Aba Dope's restaurant in a viral video. Photo credit: @abadope.

McBrown serves drinks at a restaurant

In a captivating viral video, Nana Ama McBrown, who has taken a brief sabbatical from her hosting duties at Onua TV, was seen donning a stylish spaghetti strap brown dress that gracefully highlighted her voluptuous figure.

She further enhanced her look with a beautifully styled scarf, adding an air of elegance to her appearance. Her radiant 360 frontal lace hairstyle cascaded elegantly around her shoulders, framing her face perfectly.

At the restaurant's drink station, McBrown skillfully mixed cocktails, serving eager customers who delightedly anticipated refreshing beverages. The heartwarming moment underscored her dedication to empowering fellow creatives.

McBrown attends Aba Dope's restaurant opening

Aba Dope was overwhelmed when Nana Ama McBrown disclosed her new role as the brand ambassador for her restaurant, Food Gist.

During the launch event held on December 2, 2023, at Osu - Cageccu, the actress expressed admiration for Aba’s entrepreneurial spirit.

"It has not been long since I met Aba Dope. She shared her aspirations for her food business and asked for my support, and here I am."

Aba Dope, visibly moved, broke down in tears as the award-winning actress honoured her with this pledge without asking for any compensation in return, encapsulating the spirit of sisterhood and mentorship.

Aba Dope flaunts her postpartum body

In a separate post, talented Ghanaian TikTok sensation Aba Martin, better known as Aba Dope, proudly celebrated her postpartum body on Instagram, marking the arrival of her first child.

Demonstrating a remarkable comeback, she slipped into a stylish corset dress that showcased her figure flawlessly at a recent private event.

Aba Dope wore an exquisite long-sleeve green gown tailored to perfection, highlighting her voluptuous silhouette.

Complementing her outfit was a chic frontal lace hairstyle cascading down her shoulders, drawing admiration from everyone around.

Her makeup was an artful blend, featuring perfectly defined eyebrows, bold lashes, and a striking lip colour that accentuated her natural beauty, ensuring she stood out in the crowd.

Aba Dope attends Moses Bliss' wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Onua TV host Aba Dope's daring fashion statement at Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's wedding.

The influencer enlisted the top glam squad, which included a well-known gele stylist, to create a distinctive look to go with her ensemble.

