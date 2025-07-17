Farida Mahama celebrated her 18th birthday with her friends and loved ones on Wednesday, July 16, 2025

In a TikTok video, President John Dramani Mahama's daughter engaged in several activities with her peers during the celebration

Many Ghanaians thronged social media to celebrate Farida Mahama on her 18th birthday

President John Dramani Mahama's only daughter, Farida Mahama, celebrated her 18th birthday on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

The president's daughter kept her birthday private, with her friends and family members not celebrating her on their main social media platforms for the public to see.

To mark the special milestone, Farida Mahama held a private evening hangout with her friends and loved ones.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, July 17, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama's daughter was spotted flaunting her looks as he recorded her outing at a fancy restaurant with her smartphone.

She looked stunning in a black outfit with heavy makeup, lip gloss, and a braided ponytail hairstyle. She also complemented her outfit with some expensive diamond earrings, as she and her friends had fun at the restaurant, where she received a special birthday cake.

Following the birthday dinner hangout, Farida Mahama and her friends hit the streets and were spotted cruising in a Mercedes-Benz GLE. The video showed the vehicle's digital cockpit and steering wheel while they drove at night.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE's digital cockpit displayed the digital instrument cluster, the driving speed of 40 and other information about the vehicle.

Farida Mahama was later spotted flaunting her figure inside a plush room as her friend recorded her with a smartphone.

The video of Farida Mahama celebrating her 18th birthday with her friends in town is below:

Birthday messages pour in for Farida Mahama

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media with sweet birthday wishes and prayers for President John Dramani Mahama's daughter, Farida Mahama, as she celebrated her 18th birthday.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Prosper commented:

"Happy birthday in advance to you, my dear. May all your wishes come true. No weapons formed against you shall prosper in the name of Jesus Christ. You will live longer, inshallah. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Mensah said:

"Happy birthday to you. May the Lord bless you with everything you need in this world."

Efo1don5 wrote:

"Happy birthday to the Queen of the South. Long life and prosperity 🥰🥰🥰."

Charity Aning commented:

"Cheers to your new age, princess. Daddy's baby girl. May you be honoured and highly favoured. Enjoy your day to the max. Fari, Fariii."

Miss DOE wrote:

"Happy glorious birthday, sweetheart. May the good Lord continue to bless you in all aspects of your life. Cheers to greatness! 🎂🥂❤❤❤❤😘😘."

Farida Mahama visits Stadium with her father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Farida Mahama visited the Accra Sports Stadium with her father, President John Dramani Mahama, and brother, Sharaf Mahama, on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

The president's daughter flaunted her bond with her father as they witnessed the President's Cup game between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Farida Mahama also showcased her beautiful looks as she spent her day watching the football match at the Stadium.

