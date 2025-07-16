President John Dramani Mahama embarked on a visit to the Ashanti Region as part of his Thank You tour on Wednesday, July 16, 2025

In a video, Appiah Stadium attended the event to support the president as he thanked the people in Kumasi for his 2024 election victory

Appiah Stadium drew the attention of the attendees as he showed his Asante pride at President John Dramani Mahama's Thank You tour

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial political commentator Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has courted attention after his latest video surfaced on social media.

Appiah Stadium showcases his impressive Adowa moves at President John Dramani Mahama’s Thank You tour event in Kumasi on July 16, 2025. Photo source: @kwambillistudios

Source: TikTok

The controversial personality was among numerous individuals, including traditional leaders, who attended a grand durbar held at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi as part of President John Dramani Mahama's Thank You tour of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

Notable political figures, including the NDC's National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Minister of Interior and Asawase MP, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, also attended the event.

At the public ceremony, President John Dramani Mahama expressed his profound gratitude to the people of the Ashanti Region for the massive support he received in the 2024 general elections.

The president also pledged to transform the region by undertaking significant infrastructural development projects under his administration's Big Push agenda.

Appiah displays Adowa moves at Mahama's event

In a series of videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Appiah Stadium was spotted arriving at President John Dramani Mahama's Thank You tour event at the Kumasi Jubilee Park without his protégé, Kwame Ahenfie.

Appiah Stadium interacts with President John Dramani Mahama. Photo source: @appiah.stadium, @officialjdmahama

Source: Facebook

The staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had a worried look on his face as he expressed that he was fatigued while greeting the event attendees.

Appiah Stadium's mood suddenly changed, and he began smiling as he exchanged pleasantries with the invited traditional leaders ahead of President John Dramani Mahama's arrival at the event.

Later, the controversial political commentator could not contain his joy as he joined some female Adowa group dancers to entertain the large crowd that had converged at the event.

Appiah Stadium, sporting a Lacoste with brown Khaki trousers, exhibited his impressive Adowa dance moves. His displays impressed a prominent individual, who stood up from his seat and began to spray cash on him.

As the numerous five-cedi notes poured on his head, the social media personality wiped them off and threw them on the floor for the female dancers beside him.

The videos of Appiah Stadium showcasing his Adowa moves at President Mahama's Thank You tour event in Kumasi are below:

President Mahama banters with Kwame Ahenfie

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, President John Dramani Mahama bantered with Kwame Ahenfie during his encounter with him and his boss, Appiah Stadium, at the airport in Kumasi.

The president jokingly called Kwame a "National Security Coordinator" as he and his entourage boarded a helicopter for Sefwi Juaboso as part of his Thank You tour of the Western North region.

President John Dramani Mahama's interaction with Kwame Ahenfie at the airport triggered hilarious reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh