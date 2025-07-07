Agradaa is set to reappear before a court for her case with Appiah Biblical following her recent sentencing on Thursday, July 3, 2025

A court in Accra has ordered the embattled televangelist to be transported from prison to appear for the final ruling in the ongoing case

Agradaa and Appiah Biblical had been embroiled in a heated public feud, which stemmed from an alleged money issue

Embattled Ghanaian televangelist Evangelist Mama Pat, or Agradaa, has been ordered to appear in court for a ruling in another case after her recent imprisonment.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, a judge ordered the Heaven Way International Ministries founder to be brought from Nsawam Prison to appear for a final ruling in an ongoing case filed by fellow preacher Reverend Appiah, also known as Appiah Biblical.

The embattled televangelist's lawyer announced the new order during an interview with the media following his appearance in court.

The complainant, Appiah Biblical, also spoke to the media after the court appearance. According to him, Agradaa's lawyers had wanted the case to be dismissed.

However, the court called for them to open their defence before issuing a warrant for the embattled televangelist to appear for the final ruling.

The case has been adjourned to July 30, 2025, with the court ordering Nana Agradaa’s presence at the next hearing.

Nana Agradaa and Appiah Biblical's court case

A few years ago, Appiah Biblical filed a lawsuit against Nana Agradaa, who was then a priestess, and others at the Accra Circuit Court after he was allegedly attacked by some individuals he claimed were associated with the evangelist.

He also accused Mama Pat of leaking private footage of him allegedly engaging in inappropriate acts with a married lady on her broadcast station, Thunder TV, now known as Today's TV and social media, from the unfortunate incident without his consent in 2021.

The two individuals had been involved in a publicised feud concerning an amount of GH¢10,000 belonging to Nana Agradaa, which was allegedly taken by Appiah Biblical.

The controversial evangelist was arrested and charged with possession of indecent materials after Appiah Biblical filed a police case.

The court later granted her bail amounting to GH¢200,000, with the requirement of two justified sureties on July 18, 2024. She was reported to have made derogatory comments about the images

Nana Agradaa was also accused of labelling Appiah Biblical's inappropriate images on alcoholic beverages she sold at the time.

Agradaa claims victory in Appiah Biblical case

In March 2025, Agradaa claimed to have secured victory over Appiah Biblical in their ongoing legal tussle in a video that surfaced on social media.

She and her lawyer claimed that an Accra Circuit Court threw out a lawsuit filed against her by the former junior pastor of Prophet Badu Kobi.

The lawyer also claimed that as part of the judge's final judgement, Appiah Biblical had been fined GH₵15,000.

Agradaa and Appiah Biblical case stirs reactions

Agradaa's mother orders her son to apologise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa's mother ordered her son, One Gig to apologise to Angel Asiamah for locking him out of their residence after his sister's sentencing.

The televangelist's mother questioned the actions of her son while lauding her son-in-law in front of a congregation in church.

Agradaa's mother's order to her son, One Gig, garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

