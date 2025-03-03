Nana Agradaa has reportedly won her court case after an Accra Circuit Court threw out Appiah Biblical's court case

The controversial evangelist, her husband Asiamah and associates were overwhelmed with emotions after their court appearance

Nana Agradaa's legal victory over Appiah Biblical has garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial Ghanaian evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa has reportedly landed a major victory in her legal case involving Reverend Appiah Biblical.

Appiah Biblical's lawsuit against evangelist Nana Agradaa gets thrown out of court. Photo source: @mari_gyata

Source: Instagram

An Accra Circuit Court reportedly threw out a lawsuit filed against the founder of the Heaven Way church by Reverend Appiah Biblical, a junior pastor of Prophet Badu Kobi on Monday, March 3, 2025.

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Agradaa was spotted leaving the Accra High Court with her husband and junior pastor Asiamah, her lawyer and two individuals.

In the video, Mama Pat, sporting a white outfit beamed with excitement as her lawyer confirmed that the case against the controversial evangelist had been thrown out.

The lawyer also shared that as part of the judge's final judgement, Appiah Biblical had been fined GH₵15,000.

Nana Agradaa, who was covered in white powder along with her husband Asiamah, expressed her gratitude to God for overcoming her legal woes.

The evangelist and her husband fell on their knees and knelt to glorify God as one of their associates continued to pour powder on them as a symbol of their massive legal win.

Evangelist Mama Pat later became emotional and almost wept as she continued to kneel and celebrate with her husband and their associates inside the premises of the Accra Circuit Court.

Agradaa preaching in front of her congregation at her church. Photo source: @agradaa

Source: UGC

Nana Agradaa and Appiah Biblical's court case

Years ago, Appiah Biblical filed a lawsuit against Nana Agradaa, who was then a priestess and some other individuals at the Accra Circuit Court after he was allegedly attacked by some individuals he claimed were associated with the evangelist.

He also accused Evangelist Mama Pat of leaking private footage of him allegedly engaging in inappropriate acts with a married lady on her broadcast station Thunder TV, now known as Today's TV and social media from the unfortunate incident without his consent in 2021.

The two individuals had been involved in a publicised feud in relation to an amount of GH¢10,000 belonging to Nana Agradaa, which was allegedly taken by Appiah Biblical.

The controversial evangelist was arrested and charged with possession of indecent materials after Appiah Biblical filed a police case.

The court later granted her bail amounting to GH¢200,000, with the requirement of two justified sureties on July 18, 2024. She was reported to have made derogatory comments about the images

Nana Agradaa was also accused of labelling Appiah Biblical's inappropriate images on alcoholic beverages she sold at the time.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Agradaa's court case win

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

gettyz_cares commented:

"Woman power, today we won't sleep on this machine 😂😂😂."

denidas_kollections said:

"A supportive husband is also kneeling in thanksgiving, we watch, we don’t judge."

iambokity commented:

"So you are thanking Jesus cos you won a case. You posted somebody's videos and even used thugs against him and others. What a wow."

Agradaa advises Florence Obinim on marriage rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa advised Florence Obinim amid rumours surrounding her marriage with Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The evangelist criticised the gospel musician for ranting on social media after secret marriage allegations about her husband surfaced on social media.

Agradaa also urged Florence Obinim to stop discussing issues about her marriage to others on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh