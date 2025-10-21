Agradaa appeared in court for her case with Appiah Biblical on Tuesday, October 21, 2025

The imprisoned televangelist is reported to have arrived at the court in a police vehicle with her husband and lawyer present

Agradaa's court case with Appiah Biblical has reportedly been adjourned to another date

Imprisoned televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, appeared before the court in her ongoing legal case with Osofo Appiah Biblical on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Speaking on Angel FM, a legal correspondent, who was present at the Accra High Court, shared details from the court proceedings.

The female reporter noted that Agradaa was transported to the premises of the court via an underground tunnel in a police vehicle with armed officers before the proceedings were scheduled to begin at 12pm.

She stated that the embattled televangelist's husband, Angel Asiamah, and his lawyer were present.

The Heaven Way Champion International founder is reported to have stayed inside her vehicle and not entered the court for the case hearing.

According to the reporter, the judge who was supposed to sit for the hearing was among the numerous judges promoted to the Courts of Appeal and, as such, failed to show up. A replacement had also not been selected.

The case involving Agradaa and Appiah Biblical has been adjourned to Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The video of the reporter detailing the events that took place during Agradaa and Appiah Biblical's court appearance is below:

Agradaa's court case with Appiah Biblical

Agradaa and two other individuals have been accused of breaching the Cybersecurity Act after they allegedly shared explicit images of Appiah Biblical on Thunder TV (now Today TV) in 2021.

The two individuals had been involved in a publicised feud concerning an amount of GH¢10,000, which the televangelist claimed was owed her.

Agradaa was arrested and charged with possession of indecent materials after Appiah Biblical filed a police case.

The court later granted her bail amounting to GH¢200,000, with the requirement of two justified sureties on July 18, 2024. She was reported to have made derogatory comments about the images.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, a judge ordered the Heaven Way Chairman International Ministries founder to be brought from Nsawam Prison to appear for a final ruling in the case.

The embattled televangelist later sought a plea bargain agreement with Attorney General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine in the case.

The video of Appiah Biblical speaking after appearing in court with Agradaa is below:

Agradaa's 15-year prison sentence

Agradaa was jailed after being convicted by an Accra Circuit Court on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement.

The conviction stemmed from her defrauding certain members of the public during a church service in 2022.

Nana Agradaa aired advertisements in the media that promised anyone who attended her church that whatever money they brought to her would be doubled.

She failed to do so and sent the victims away empty-handed, leading to the start of a court case against her.

The Accra Circuit Court 10, presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah, sentenced the preacher to 15 years in prison with hard labour on July 3, 2025.

Agradaa sends message to followers from prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa sent a message to her followers from prison after celebrating her birthday.

The televangelist's husband, Angel Asiamah, conveyed the message to his congregation during church service on October 19.

Agradaa's message to her followers triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

