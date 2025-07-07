Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, has been ordered to appear before a court days after her arrest

The famous televangelist would be facing the law over an alleged breach of the Cybersecurity Act

Mama Pat's lawyers spoke to the media after the court sitting on Monday, July 7, 2025, and gave an update

Lawyers for Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, have addressed the media following a warrant for her to appear before the court over another case.

Agradaa is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for engaging in fraud and charlatanic advertisement in 2022.

After serving a few days of her sentence, a pending case has been brought forward, which could potentially affect her jail term or lead to additional legal consequences.

Why is Agradaa going to court again?

On Monday, July 7, 2025, a judge ordered the embattled televangelist to be brought from Nsawam Prison to appear for a final ruling in an ongoing case filed by fellow preacher Reverend Appiah, also known as Appiah Biblical.

A few years ago, Appiah Biblical filed a lawsuit against Nana Agradaa, who was then a priestess, after she allegedly ordered some individuals to attack him.

He also accused Mama Pat of leaking private footage of him allegedly engaging in inappropriate acts with a married lady on her broadcast station, Thunder TV, now known as Today's TV and social media, from the unfortunate incident without his consent in 2021.

Appiah Biblical drags Mama Pat to court

This resulted in a legal tussle after Appiah Biblical reported the matter to the police. Agradaa was arrested and charged with possession of indecent materials after Appiah Biblical filed a police case.

The court later granted her bail amounting to GH¢200,000, with the requirement of two justified sureties on July 18, 2024. However, in March 2025, Agradaa claimed in a video that she secured victory over Appiah Biblical in their legal tussle.

Agradaa's lawyers speak after court orders for her

Agradaa's lawyers addressed the press after the court ordered her to reappear and face judgment in the Appiah Biblical case.

A member of her legal team stated in a video that they had expected the judge to adjourn the case due to Agradaa's current predicament. However, the judge ruled that she must appear on July 30, 2025, for further proceedings.

Watch the video of Agradaa's lawyer speaking after the ruling for her to reappear on July 30, 2025:

Netizens divided over new ruling on Agradaa

The latest ruling on Agradaa has triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some netizens have sympathised with her, others believe she deserved the sentence.

@Bridgefoods wrote:

"She thought Ghana is for her."

@Obaapa wrote:

"Why don’t the family go to Osofo Appiah n beg him hmmm."

@Strawberry semys wrote:

"Mama pat amanehunu part one to twenty🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Thompson wrote:

"Let's keep trusting God for another 15yrs 🙏🙏🙏."

@Don Lucas wrote:

"What about Chairman Wontumi please...?"

Agradaa’s sentence is part of the mission

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, has taken the leading role in the church to ensure that the ministry does not collapse in his wife's absence.

He preached the sermon and encouraged his congregants to be steadfast and see Agradaa's conviction as an act of God.

Netizens who saw the video of Angel Asiamah preaching expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

