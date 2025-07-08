Rihanna, the daughter of the controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, took over the mic at her mother's church to sing Team Eternity Ghana's Defe Defe

The video surfaced on Sunday, July 7, 2025, a few days after her mother was imprisoned for 15 years over fraud charges

The video touched the hearts of many people who talked about her sweet yet powerful voice and sang the song with

Rihanna, the daughter of the controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, has melted hearts with her powerful voice as she sang at her mother's church, Heaven Way Champion International Ministries.

Agradaa's daughter Rihanna sings in church

During Sunday's church service at her mother's church, Rihanna was given the opportunity to minister to the members of Heaven Way Church.

Standing in front of the church with the microphone, Rihanna sang "Defe Defe," a song by Ghanaian gospel group Team Eternity Ghana.

She performed with a sweet yet powerful voice while the instrumentalists played the instrumental of the song. The backing vocalists joined her mostly in singing the hook and sections of the song.

The video surfaced a few days after her mother, Nana Agradaa, was charged with fraud and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour.

Reactions Rihanna singing Defe Defe

The video of Agradaa's daughter, Rihanna, singing with a powerful voice touched the hearts of many social media users.

People talked about her sweet voice and encouraged her to take up more singing roles at her mother's church.

Agradaa's 15-year sentence was also a topic of discussion in the comment section as people noted that Rihanna would be a young adult by the time her mother is released. Others also encouraged her by telling her that everything would be alright.

The reactions of social media users to the viral video of Rihanna singing Defe Defe at her mother's church, Heaven Way, are below:

Maame_Ama🍓🍒💕 said:

"By the time her mom will come she'll be in her 20s🥺."

zahra said:

"Awwww baby Rihanna be strong okay. God is in control. Mama Pat will come back soon, okay."

nathanielantwi783 said:

"I know how it feels to have your Mum behind bars at a very young age 😭. That's traumatic."

itz packer💞 said:

"Nice voice noko baby😂💕."

Abena Cutiee💕❤️ said:

"I just hope this situation of her mom doesn’t affect her😔."

Herty04 said:

"Don't follow your mother's footsteps okay little Angel❤️."

black women said:

"Life is something else ooo 😭😭😭 who is going to take care of my kids when I'm in trouble 😭😭😭."

Agradaa’s daughter dances to Davido’s song

YEN.com.gh reported that Rihanna, the daughter of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, captured hearts online with a delightful dance performance to Davido’s With You.

In a heartwarming video filmed by Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, Rihanna was seen dancing effortlessly with a bright yellow bird perched on her shoulder, adding a unique and adorable touch to the moment.

The video quickly went viral, with fans praising her impressive dance skills. Many also pointed out her striking resemblance to her father, sparking affectionate conversations in the comments section.

