Rihanna, who has previously gained attention for her dancing skills and eloquence, showcased another layer of her talents

Some social media users praised her charm, while others praised Nana Agradaa for allowing her daughter to enjoy her childhood

Nana Agradaa’s 10-year-old daughter Rihanna wowed Ghanaians on social media with her beauty and talents as she lip-synced to a gospel song.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, all-grown-up Rihanna Konadu excellently performed the song Big God Afro by Ghanaian gospel artist Kofi Owusu Peprah.

Her zeal and infectious smile impressed many Ghanaians who showered her with praise.

Rihanna sang along to the tune while capturing attention with her facial expressions and mannerisms.

Many admired her growth from a tiny little girl into a young lady who consistently dazzles with her skills.

She has been praised in the past for her dancing talents, and many are now convinced she can be a singer too.

All about Nana Agradaa’s daughter, Rihanna

Rihanna Konadu is the daughter of controversial Ghanaian priestess-turned-preacher Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat.

Agradaa is the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Chapel in Weija in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Rihanna, born in 2015, is one of the preacher’s five children and has always been the centre of attention in the family.

She made headlines as a five-year-old when a video of her reciting a Bible verse went viral on social media.

Ghanaians praised the cute little girl for her eloquence, and Nana Agradaa expressed her pride in her daughter’s achievement.

She noted that she hoped Rihanna would grow up to serve God.

Rihanna gained more attention in 2024 when she was one of several dancers from the Afronitaaa dance academy who stormed the Kotoka International Airport to welcome Afronitaaa and Abigail Dromo after their stint on Britain’s Got Talent.

Her performance on the day once again left Ghanaians amazed at her talents.

Nana Agradaa's daughter dances in a video to Davido's song. Image credit: @angelasiamah and @davido

Source: TikTok

At just 10 years old, Rihanna has displayed her affinity for the creative arts and set expectations of a future in showbiz.

Watch Nana Agradaa’s daughter Rihanna in the video below.

Ghanaians react to Agradaa’s daughter Rihanna singing

Social media users shared their opinions on the video of Rihanna lip-syncing to Kofi Owusu Peprah’s song.

sarahde5067 said:

"This one she be nokox50 beautiful. I like how she lets her be a child regardless of their tantalising richness."

aphia_otiwaa wrote:

"Riri is a beauty."

its_allzwell commented:

"I'm reading "I do" on her lips😂..... she resembles Asiamah."

hdanquah12 said:

"We want to see you dance."

mary_gold_o wrote:

"She's a very beautiful girl😍"

krissy_360 commented:

"Agraaaaaa nation we dey 🙌🙌🙌🙌😂😂😂😂"

boakye7323 said:

"It's screaming beauty🔥🔥🔥"

Nana Agradaa’s daughter dances to Davido's song

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Agradaa’s daughter, Rihanna, grabbed attention on social media after she was spotted dancing.

In a viral video, Rihanna displayed her known dancing talents with a bird perched on her shoulder.

She showed off her moves to Davido’s viral hit song “With You”, wowing Ghanaians with her amazing talent.

