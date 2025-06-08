Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa's daughter Rihanna left many in awe of her incredible dance moves

In a video recorded by Agradaa's husband, Rihanna had a cute yellow bird on her shoulder as she danced to Nigerian musician Davido's With You

Many people talked about her incredible dance moves, while others talked about her resemblance to Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah

Rihanna, the daughter of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, showcased her incredible dance moves to Nigerian musician Davido's top-charting song, "With You."

Rihanna dances to Davido's With You

Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, took to his TikTok account to share an exciting video of Agradaa's daughter, Rihanna.

In the room where she danced, it looked like Agradaa's home had a bird room, as several little birds of different colours were spotted in cages.

Rihanna danced with so much energy to Nigerian Grammy-nominated musician Davido's trending song off his 5ive album called 'With You'. The song features Nigerian musician Omah Lay.

Rihanna, who is a registered dance student at the international Ghanaian dancer Afronita's dance school, AfroStar Kids Academy, danced with so much energy while making serious facial expressions.

With a cute yellow bird on her right shoulder, that did not stop her from dancing energetically to the trending song.

For her look, Agradaa's daughter was dressed casually. She wore a black short-sleeved top with a fairytale princess printed on the front of it. She paired the top with a white pair of shorts.

Reactions to Agradaa's daughter's dance video

Rihanna's beauty caught the attention of many social media users. People complimented her in the comment section while talking about her striking resemblance to Mr Asaimah.

Her dance moves awed many people, such that they could not help but applaud her in the comment section.

The reactions of social media users to Rihanna's dance video are below:

nanayaaagyemangny said:

"Noko beautiful like her mom❤️."

kakyireNanaKonadu46 said:

"See how she’s singing wrong lyrics with confidence 😂😂😂like mother like daughter 😂😂😂."

Ama Badu said:

"The second beautiful Agradaa in the making soo cute."

Eve✝️ said:

"She actually looks like Angel Asiamah."

Bernice Dat77 said:

"She resemble Asiamah than her biological father, anaa Asiamah nim ho bi anaa."

Abe_Na_🇬🇭🇫🇷🇺🇸 said:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰 She loves birds 🦅 and they love her back 🤣😂."

Daaviba_Sexy〽️🌹said:

"She Dey sing like ein mama oh 😂💔..watch till end and you will see."

Agradaa and husband Angel Asiamah flaunt cash

YEN.com.gh reported that televangelist Nana Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, caused a stir online after sharing a video of themselves withdrawing a large amount of money from a bank.

In the trending clip, the couple were seen filling a large rubber bag with cash bundles. Agradaa mentioned that the money was for Eid festivities and urged her followers to return home and celebrate.

The video sparked curiosity among viewers, with many wondering which bank accommodated such a withdrawal, while others shared mixed reactions in the comments.

