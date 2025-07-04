An employee of embattled televangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa, has reacted to her 15-year prison sentence

The young man, Osofo Gyemeso, broke down in tears during a TikTok Live session on July 3, 2025, to show the depth of grief he feels about her boss's predicament

The emotional video of Agradaa's junior pastor weeping over her arrest broke the hearts of many netizens, who consoled him in the comments section

Osofo Gyemeso, an employee of embattled Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has reacted to her 15-year jail sentence in an emotional video.

The young man expressed deep pain over the latest predicament of his employer, who was jailed on July 3, 2025.

Agradaa's junior pastor weeps during a TikTok Live video after her July 3, 2025, jail sentence. Image source: Agradaa Ba Gyemeso, Agradaa

Osofo Gyemeso broke down, buried his face in his dress and wept bitterly, during a TikTok Live session on July 3, 2025, hours after Agradaa was whisked into a vehicle and taken to prison,

He could not speak as he was engulfed in grief and remained unconsoled despite efforts by his TikTok followers to ease his pain.

Agradaa jailed 15 years over fraud

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, the founder of Heaven Way Champion Church, was sentenced on July 3, 2025, to 15 years in jail with hard labour.

Agradaa was convicted after being found guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences.

This is after Agradaa, a former traditional priestess turned evangelist, was found guilty of defrauding multiple victims through a 2022 televised broadcast in which she falsely claimed to possess spiritual powers capable of doubling money.

Ghanaian televangelist Mama Pat gets a 15-year jail sentence on July 3, 2025, for defrauding church members. Image source: Agradaa

Her fraudulent promises led several individuals to surrender large sums of money in hopes of miraculous financial returns that were never delivered. She was whisked away in a police car after her trial on July 3.

Agradaa's husband looks sober after her sentence

Agradaa's supportive husband, Angel Asiamah, who was with her during the court proceedings, did not look like his usual self.

He transformed from his typically cheerful demeanor to a more sober expression, garnering reactions on social media.

The latest to express pain over Mama Pat's predicament is Osofo Gyemeso who wept in a now-viral TikTok video.

Watch the video of Osofo Gyemeso weeping after Agradaa's jail sentence below:

Netizens console junior pastor after Agradaa's sentence

Netizens who saw the video of Agradaa's junior pastor weeping were heartbroken and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many consoled Osofo Gyemeso, however, others urged her team to appeal the case at a higher court.

@Mary Addae mununkum wrote:

"15 years? she kill anyone?"

@NASHAVEL PAPA Noah wrote:

"Nkwaseafuo 15yrs is small."

@Sarah's Fashion wrote:

"God Will Make it🙏🙏."

@Maryline Darkwah wrote:

"I didn't know liking and loving this beautiful woman will take my sleep one day 💖💖💖💖"

@Elsa ohemaa Dearbaby wrote:

"May God be your strength 🙏 and may God protect and keep Mama pat safe🙏."

@Esthersarkodie19 wrote:

"I've not slept the whole night,eeeei."

@Kumasiano wrote:

"Go to appeal court or take international lawyer."

Victim of Agradaa's antics recounts her ordeal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of an individual purported to be a victim of Agradaa's sinister money-doubling scheme resurfaced online.

The woman, Sarah, claims she gave Agradaa a pot of gold nuggets, but the self-styled traditionalist confiscated it.

The video has gained ground online after a circuit court in Accra sentenced Agradaa to 15 years in prison.

