Farida Mahama supported her father, President John Dramani Mahama, at the 2025 GHALCA President’s Cup, which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 6, 2025

A heartwarming video of Farida watching her father singing dancehall musician Shatta Wale's Mahama Paper word for word went viral online

Many Ghanaians spoke about the beautiful bond between President Mahama and his daughter, Farida

Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama, watched her father in awe as he sang dancehall musician Shatta Wale's Mahama Paper.

Farida Mahama watches her father, President Mahama, as he sings Shatta Wale's Mahama Paper.

Source: Instagram

President Mahama sings Mahama Paper

President Mahama was present at the 2025 GHALCA President’s Cup, which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

At the VIP section, the president was seated with some officials while his children, Sharaf Mahama and Farida Mahama, were seated a lane behind him.

In a heartwarming turn of events, the president was captured singing word for word Shatta Wale's song, Mahama Paper.

While he was happily singing the song, someone drew the attention of Farida to watch her father singing the song.

The ever-gorgeous Farida watched in awe and smiled as her father sang the song happily in the trending video.

Reactions to President Mahama singing Mahama Paper

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians, such that many talked about watching the moment several times while smiling at their phones.

Others also admired the beautiful bond between Farida and her father, and also how she smiled and watched him while he sang the song.

The heartwarming reactions of social media users are below:

iammr_amponsah said:

"Not Farida so proud of her Dad 😎🤩"

amount_ike said:

"The only president whose name sounds better in music ❤️❤️"

iamchrislarry said:

"His daughter's smiles upon seeing the father enjoying the music 👏🙌❤️❤️"

nueva_storeeeghfashionnova said:

"👏👏👏👏even the president bi SM fan whom am I not to be SM 😂"

cynchiga said:

"I like how JM is singing along with Shatta “Mahama paper”😂😍"

bar49652 said:

"If you touch Mahama, Farida go kpai you 😂😍 you can see the love she has for her dad😍"

ummi__golden said:

" Personally I don’t think you can force anyone into liking Mahama. The aura will always attract you to liking him 👏❤️."

reggierockstone711 said:

"THIS IS A GOOD LOOK! SMILING BIG HERE! WE ARE A BIG FAMILY AND IF WE LOOK SHARP WE GO BE SHARP GH!🇬🇭👏👏👏"

colonyghana said:

"I watch the video like 200 million times 🤣"

Farida Mahama shares a childhood picture.

Source: Instagram

