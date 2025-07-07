Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has called on the youth to support the NDC agenda

One of the most awarded male musicians in Ghana wowed the crowd with his performances at the President's Cup football match

Some social media users have commented on Shatta Wale's videos that he posted on his Facebook page

Renowned Dancehall Artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has passionately appealed to the youth of Ghana to rally behind the current government led by former president John Dramani Mahama.

During an electrifying performance at the President’s Cup held at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 6, 2025, Shatta Wale emphasized the numerous benefits the Mahama administration has planned for the younger generation.

Shatta Wale says the youth should support President Mahama. Photo credit: @charlesniiarmahmensah.

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale rallies about President Mahama

In his remarks, Shatta Wale expressed his belief that the government's initiatives and projects are designed to enhance the economic well-being of the youth.

The Ayoo hitmaker urged his fans to support the NDC-led administration for their own financial gain.

“From now until the next election, I urge all the youth to support this government. If you want to see prosperity and money in your pockets, backing this administration is essential."

Shatta Wale hails President Mahama

In a heartfelt social media post, he expressed his gratitude, stating,

“The man who rewards your hard work with a smile can also make tough decisions if expectations aren’t met. Good evening, Mr. President. We are thankful for your commitment to empowering the youth and including us in your vision for Ghana."

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Shaiub Mohammed

"Even the President Be Shatta Fun Trust Me You Owned Us In The North the love too deep Shaxi worldwide."

Wisdom Essron Amended stated:

"Rule No.1—— Shatta wale Is Always Right ..📌."

Humble Frederick Councillor Tetteh stated:

"The gods of the land are SM fans aswear🔥❤️❤️."

Nana Obrempong Amaning stated:

"Beautifully said! President Mahama has consistently shown that leadership is not just about holding power, but about recognising talent, rewarding effort, and holding people accountable. His belief in the potential of Ghanaian youth is truly inspiring. May we continue to rise and contribute meaningfully to the Ghana we all dream of. 🇬🇭🔥."

The Facebook post is below:

Shatta Wale performs Mahama Paper hit song

As the halftime entertainment at the highly anticipated match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, which attracted a lively audience, Shatta Wale captivated attendees with his popular hits.

The atmosphere was charged with energy as he performed several fan favourites, including his iconic 2016 single, Mahama Paper.

The crowd erupted in cheers, singing along fervently and showcasing their support for both the artist and the political figure referenced in the song.

The event, celebrated for its spirited atmosphere and cultural significance, was not only a showcase of Shatta Wale’s musical talents but also an important platform for engaging the youth in national discourse.

The Instagram video is below:

Shatta Wale rocks stylish outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian dancehall artist, who has taken over the internet with his high fashion sense.

Celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah shared a vintage image of Shaxi's CEO, who looked dapper in high-end clothing.

Some individuals have commented on the old photos of Black Sherif, KiDi, Shatta Wale and other male musicians on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh