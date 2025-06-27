John and Ibrahim Mahama's Senior Brothers Attend Their Sister's Mother-In-law's Funeral Service
- President John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama's elder brothers made a rare public appearance in Accra on Friday, June 27, 2025
- The president's siblings attended their sister Hawa Mahama Agyemang's late mother-in-law, Madam Dorah Okyere Akosah's burial service
- The older Mahama siblings' sighting at the funeral service marked a rare public appearance
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
President John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama's sister, Hawa Mahama Agyemang, bid farewell to her late mother-in-law, Madam Dorah Okyere Akosah's burial service on Friday, June 27, 2025.
The president could not attend the funeral service due to other commitments outside Ghana.
Ibrahim Mahama, First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama, Communications Minister Sam Nartey George and his wife, Vera George, and the founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, were among numerous dignitaries who attended the service to commiserate with the deceased's family.
Renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's wife, Nana Abena Etruba I was also spotted at the funeral service with his entourage.
John and Ibrahim's elder brothers attend funeral
John and Ibrahim Mahama's elder brothers, Alfred and Peter Mahama, were also present at the late Madam Dorah Okyere Akosah's burial service to commiserate with their sister and her late mother-in-law's family.
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the brothers were spotted exchanging pleasantries with the attendees of the funeral service, including the deceased's family members and traditional leaders, after they arrived at the venue.
Alfred and Peter Mahama beamed with a smile as they conversed with Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe before sitting and observing the funeral rites.
Alfred Abdulai Mahama and Peter Mahama's sighting at the funeral service marked a rare public appearance for the older siblings, who have stayed out of the limelight despite their connections to President John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama.
Ibrahim Mahama scolds mourner at the burial
Ibrahim Mahama scolded a mourner during his appearance at his sister's late mother-in-law, Madam Dorah Okyere Akosah's burial service at a church in Accra.
The renowned businessman encountered the man who had converged at the premises and awaited their arrival to formally welcome them to the service.
However, the man's gesture was not received as the Engineers and Planners CEO questioned his reasons for leaving the church building to wait for him outside.
Ibrahim Mahama angrily ignored the man's handshake and scolded him before joining his sister, Hawa Mahama Agyemang, and others for the burial service.
The video of Alfred and Peter Mahama attending their sister's mother-in-law's funeral service is below:
Mahama's senior brothers' funeral appearance stir reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Esɛ Nam commented:
"They are handsome. 🥰🥰."
Ohemaa Afia said:
"Senior brothers of the President. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Amina appears at Rawlings' birthday party
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amina Rawlings appeared at her late father Jerry John Rawlings' 78th birthday party on Sunday, June 22, 2025.
She and her brother, Kimathi Rawlings, received a great reception as they arrived at the NDC headquarters for the event with political figures.
Amina Rawlings' appearance at her late father's birthday party triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has 3 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh