President John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama's elder brothers made a rare public appearance in Accra on Friday, June 27, 2025

The president's siblings attended their sister Hawa Mahama Agyemang's late mother-in-law, Madam Dorah Okyere Akosah's burial service

The older Mahama siblings' sighting at the funeral service marked a rare public appearance

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

President John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama's sister, Hawa Mahama Agyemang, bid farewell to her late mother-in-law, Madam Dorah Okyere Akosah's burial service on Friday, June 27, 2025.

John and Ibrahim Mahama’s senior brothers attend their sister’s mother-in-law’s funeral service on Friday, June 27, 2025. Photo source: @tinababy_gh, @officialjdmahama/Instagram

Source: TikTok

The president could not attend the funeral service due to other commitments outside Ghana.

Ibrahim Mahama, First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama, Communications Minister Sam Nartey George and his wife, Vera George, and the founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, were among numerous dignitaries who attended the service to commiserate with the deceased's family.

Renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's wife, Nana Abena Etruba I was also spotted at the funeral service with his entourage.

John and Ibrahim's elder brothers attend funeral

John and Ibrahim Mahama's elder brothers, Alfred and Peter Mahama, were also present at the late Madam Dorah Okyere Akosah's burial service to commiserate with their sister and her late mother-in-law's family.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the brothers were spotted exchanging pleasantries with the attendees of the funeral service, including the deceased's family members and traditional leaders, after they arrived at the venue.

President John Dramani Mahama interacts with his younger brother Ibrahim Mahama at an event. Photo source: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Alfred and Peter Mahama beamed with a smile as they conversed with Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe before sitting and observing the funeral rites.

Alfred Abdulai Mahama and Peter Mahama's sighting at the funeral service marked a rare public appearance for the older siblings, who have stayed out of the limelight despite their connections to President John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama.

Ibrahim Mahama scolds mourner at the burial

Ibrahim Mahama scolded a mourner during his appearance at his sister's late mother-in-law, Madam Dorah Okyere Akosah's burial service at a church in Accra.

The renowned businessman encountered the man who had converged at the premises and awaited their arrival to formally welcome them to the service.

However, the man's gesture was not received as the Engineers and Planners CEO questioned his reasons for leaving the church building to wait for him outside.

Ibrahim Mahama angrily ignored the man's handshake and scolded him before joining his sister, Hawa Mahama Agyemang, and others for the burial service.

The video of Alfred and Peter Mahama attending their sister's mother-in-law's funeral service is below:

Mahama's senior brothers' funeral appearance stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Esɛ Nam commented:

"They are handsome. 🥰🥰."

Ohemaa Afia said:

"Senior brothers of the President. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Amina appears at Rawlings' birthday party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amina Rawlings appeared at her late father Jerry John Rawlings' 78th birthday party on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

She and her brother, Kimathi Rawlings, received a great reception as they arrived at the NDC headquarters for the event with political figures.

Amina Rawlings' appearance at her late father's birthday party triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh