Nana Agradaa was jailed on July 3, 2025, after a three-year trial on charges of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretenses

Following her incarceration, reports suggest that authorities are considering shutting down the Heaven Way Church she founded in 2021

Ghanaians shared mixed reactions to the news, with many calling the decision long overdue, while others said the church could not be legally closed down

Nana Agradaa’s church, the Heaven Way Church, reportedly faces closure amid her legal woes, splitting opinions on social media.

The preacher was jailed for fifteen years on Thursday, July 3, 2025, after being convicted of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretenses.

She was accused of defrauding multiple victims who attended her church after she falsely advertised her ability to double money.

Dozens of people attended the church service, held in 2022, and handed over huge sums of money to the priestess turned preacher for doubling.

Agradaa allegedly kicked them all out after taking their money, sparking widespread outrage.

Several of the defrauded church attendees recorded a viral video complaining about Agradaa’s actions, which led to the commencement of an investigation against her.

She was finally convicted on July 3 after a three-year trial and sentenced to the Nsawam Maximum Security prison after a mandatory pregnancy test was conducted on her.

Due to the nature of her past, there have been consistent, widespread calls for Nana Agradaa’s church to be shut down.

Many argued that she should not have been allowed to start a church in the first place.

Nana Agradaa for years was a traditional priestess who claimed to possess the power of ‘Sika gari’, a power that allows her to double any money or wealth brought to her.

Nana Agradaa faces multiple accusations of defrauding individuals during her days as a 'sika gari' priestess. Image credit: @nana_agradaa_original

Source: Instagram

She faced numerous accusations of taking money, gold, jewelry, and other valuable items from her clients without doubling them and without returning their capital to them.

Following her incarceration, reports have emerged that attempts are being made to shut down her church.

Agradaa’s reported church closure stirs reactions

Ghanaians shared divided opinions on news of authorities making moves to shut down Nana Agradaa’s church.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

akuaampog said:

"I don't call that a church, that's a whole comedy center, honestly she has come to make Christianity unpopular and a mockery.The council has even delayed, this comedy center should have been closed long ago 😂😩"

rd5626597 wrote:

"They should close down all the churches in Ghana, then, because they are all the same."

frimcol2020 commented:

"Christian Council has no authority to close any church in Ghana."

thyrese_raymond said:

"This is long overdue."

brikaylamax wrote:

"The judge should have done it the same day of the sentence"

Nana Agradaa appeals 15-year jail term

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa has appealed the fifteen-year jail term handed to her by an Accra Circuit Court.

The appeal, filed at the Amasaman High Court on Monday, July 7, argued that her sentence was excessive.

Her legal team also argued that the judge was unfair to her, which factored into her handing down a very harsh sentence.

