Overseer of Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah aka Ajagurajah, shared a lovely picture of his eldest daughter

In the caption, he highlighted the fact that the little he had posted was indeed his daughter, as he expressed the love he had for her through emojis

Many people in the comment section talked about how much she resembled him, while others were amazed by her beauty

Overseer of Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah aka Ajagurajah, melted hearts when he shared a beautiful picture of his eldest daughter on social media.

Ajagurajah shares a photo of his daughter

Ajagurajah on Instagram shared a rare picture of his eldest daughter, which left many social media users in awe.

In the caption of the Isntagram post, the Ajagurajah Movement founder highlighted that the little girl in the picture was his eldest daughter.

He expressed how much he loved and admired her by using two red heart emojis at the end of the caption.

"My eldest daughter❤️❤️," Ajagiurajah wrote in the caption.

In the picture, the little princess looked beautiful in her colourful summer floral dress. She covered up by wearing a white petticoat. She styled her look by wearing a bracelet.

Ajagurajah's eldest daughter proved that she was indeed a budding fashion icon as she rocked a black cowboy hat.

She flaunted her natural look as she showed off her braided kinky hair and beautiful bare face in the viral picture.

Meanwhile, an old photo of the little girl has surfaced as people speak about her growth.

Reactions to the photo of Ajagurajah's daughter

Many people in the commetn section talked about Ajagurajah's eldest daughter's natural beauty. People complimented her with sweet words while gushing over her.

Others also noticed that his daughter shared a striking resemblance with him, as others referred to her as his twin.

Based on how much she resembled him in the picture, people concluded that she was fit to take over his church, the Ajagurajah Movement.

The heartwarming reactions of social media users to the viral picture of Ajagurajah's eldest daughter are below:

_ogide_brawn said:

"The movement princess 😊🌸God bless her."

robertfrempong said:

"Papa your Next in Command 🙏❤️."

iam_gabisapp said:

"God bless you 🙌❤️. Gal . Continue to make Daddy proud and soar on a higher heights 🙌. Amen 🙏."

josiebonsu said:

"Beautiful girl ❤️❤️❤️."

smile_moving_service said:

"Spiritual. Please keep your eye on her till marriage ."

living_grace_18 said:

"Lemme marriage her errrr @ajagurajah_official."

Ajagurajah showers money on loyal follower

YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, went viral after honouring one of his devoted church members in grand style.

In a widely circulated video, the spiritual leader was seen pulling bundles of cash from a black box and generously spraying them on a man kneeling and singing with deep emotion.

While the heartfelt moment touched many online, others questioned the intent behind the public display of generosity, as Ajagurajah said the reason for the generous gesture was that the man feared him.

