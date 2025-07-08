Founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, has honoured a man who fellowships at his church

In a video, he took money bundles from a black box and sprayed them on the man who knelt and sang passionately

The video melted the hearts the hearts of many, however, the purpose behind the generous act did not sit well with others

Founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Ajagurajah, has caused a stir on social media when he decided to reward and honour a man who has been loyal to him.

Ajagurajah honours his servant

Ajagurajah on Instagram shared a video of him honouring a man who fellowships at Ajagurajah Movement.

The man was dressed in a classy yellow suit blended with a dark colour and designed with sparkling elements.

In the video, the renowned prophet was seen picking money bundles from a black box, removing the notes from a white tape securing it and spraying it on a young man who was singing passionately.

Since the video had Nigerian musician Chella's My Darling song playing in the background, which was edited using Instagram's music tool, one could not tell the song the man whom Ajagurajah honoured was singing.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Ajagurajah noted that the purpose of spraying so much money on his servant was that he was one person who respected and feared him.

"I will honour you, if you respect and fear me," he wrote.

Reactions as Ajagurajah hails his servant

Ajagurajah's caption agitated many people in the comment section as they questioned why he would encourage members of his Ajagurajah Movement church to fear him.

Others also hailed him as a reputable Man of God, as they spoke highly of him in the comment section while pleading with him to send them money.

The reactions of social media users to Ajagurajah's video are below:

_therealshoedoctor said:

"I respect you as a spiritual man of God and you've earned it per my view buh to fear you am sorry my prophet come again ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

nonelikebigjay said:

"Sir I will not fear you! Do your worst."

mealone017 said:

"Fear how?"

truthoflife633 said:

"Nothing concern me pass the INVICTA BOX that the money dey inside 😮😮😮 ，money na water."

nathaniel_5339 said:

"U r mad. A human being like you who should fear you

two_sure7 said:

"Big boys Play 💰… Poor man pikin no come near o 🔥🤭@ajagurajah_official."

jayliongh said:

"@ajagurajah_official 🔥🔥🔥 send me momo this afternoon."

Ajagurajah flaunts a suitcase full of cash

YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, made a dramatic entrance at the Mamponghene’s funeral, turning heads with a suitcase filled with cash.

The controversial spiritual leader stunned onlookers as he pulled out bundles of money and boldly displayed them in his hand, creating a scene that quickly went viral.

His flamboyant display earned admiration from loyal followers online, many of whom hailed him as a prophet and pleaded for his blessings and support in their own lives.

