Jailed Ghanaian preacher, Nana Agradaa said in a resurfaced video that she dreamt of joining the Ghana Armed Forces or Police Service as a child

She also confessed to altering her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results from poor grades to excellent ones as a child

Social media users expressed varied reactions to Agradaa's confessions, with many pointing to her BECE alteration as early proof of her future career

Nana Agradaa opened up about her dream childhood job in a video that has resurfaced on social media after she was jailed.

Nana Agradaa opens up on her childhood dreams, speaks about altering her BECE results.

Agradaa, in a video seen by YEN.com.gh, said that as a young person, her dream was to join the security agencies, particularly either the Ghana Armed Forces or the Ghana Police Service.

She claimed that she was very vocal about this dream as a child, which led to her father calling her ‘my little soldier'.

"My dream job as a child was to become a soldier or a police officer. That was the only job I wanted to do as a child, so my father often called me a soldier.” she said.

In an ironic twist of fate, Nana Agradaa did not join the security agencies but instead became an alleged scammer who was jailed for defrauding others.

Nana Agradaa further spoke about her childhood in her interview, opening up about how she started creating scams when she changed her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results from a bad grade to an excellent one.

Ghanaians expressed reactions of amazement to Agradaa’s confession, pointing out that she started her attempts to cheat the system as a child.

The TikTok video is below.

The video of Nana Agradaa has surfaced at a time she is serving a 15-year jail term.

Nana Agradaa was sentenced to prison on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Court sentences Nana Agradaa to 15 years in prison.

She was convicted of advertising her ability to double money and then taking the money of people who came to her church for money doubling, only to then forcibly kick them out.

An Instagram video of Nana Agradaa after being jailed is below.

Nana Agradaa talking about childhood stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the video of Nana Agradaa speaking about her childhood dreams below.

Alyshia’s kreation said:

"The azaa started from BECE result😂😂."

AB Cloud wrote:

"Soldier ei nka by now deir coup paa o,"

Akwasi Success commented:

"She give her self a grade 12😂😂😂😂😂. She knows the job from childhood ooo😂😂."

Philip Addison said:

"It’s left with Agradaa’s 14 years 11 months 22 days 20 hours 45 minutes 24 seconds,"

Queen Josey wrote:

"I don’t know, but I just love this woman😂😂🥰."

lawbrains commented:

"32, she wiped the 3 and put 1 to make 12 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂"

Prison PRO speaks on Agradaa’s whereabouts

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Prisons Service, Adamu Latif addressed rumours about convicted televangelist Agradaa being missing from the Nsawam female prison.

In an interview with Adom TV's Badwam morning show on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, the PRO noted that purported videos claiming Agradaa was not serving her 15-year prison sentence in a prison cell were untrue.

According to him, the televangelist was transferred to the Nsawam female prison on Saturday, July 5, 2025, two days after she was sentenced.

