Crime Check host, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has shared the things controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa was likely to endure at Nsawam Prison

On the show, Mr Kwarteng talked about the psychological impact of living in a prison in Ghana and how it could affect her

Many people were saddened by the things said in the video, as they wished Agradaa well on her 15-year sentence

Crime Check host, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has mentioned the lifestyle changes that controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa would have to adapt to once she begins her sentence for the next 15 years at Nsawam Prison.

Things Agradaa would endure at Nsawam Prison

During the Crime Check show, the host, Mr Kwarteng, noted that the majority of her stay in the prison would be psychological

He explained that the high walls with extra security measures might be one of the things that might frighten Nana Agradaa.

"Agradaa gave us a lot of joy looking at her TikTok videos of her dancing and all that. And then all of a sudden, you are pushed into a space. The confines, the tall walls with extra wires," he said in the video.

He noted that in prison, inmates are told what time to sleep, among other lifestyle changes, which makes prison life unbearable.

"You cannot tell prison officers the type of meal you want to enjoy," he said.

On the same show, they talked about Nana Agradaa's children, Rihanna and her younger sister, whom she had left behind and the mental toll it would have on her during her time in prison.

Reactions to Crime Check's Nsawam revelations

Many people were saddened by the conditions at Nsawam Prison that Nana Agradaa would have to endure for the next 15 years as she serves time after being found guilty of fraud charges.

People spoke about her daughters she left behind, while others debated whether she should be granted a presidential pardon.

The reactions of social media users to the Crime Check revelations are below:

@maggieakyiaamaa4939 said:

"If the government pardons Agradaa, then all mothers in Ghana's jail must be pardoned too, period."

@doreeneffina-williams8840 said:

"I beg to differ. No one projected Agradaa as bad, she projected herself."

@1111tessy said:

"Agradaa want to be a pastor so bad, but she's not doing the right thing. God is sending her to jail to work on her. May God be with her."

@jovannaogbonna9902 said:

"It is so emotional 😢 but the law is the law ....no one is bigger than the law ✌."

Nsawam Prison Director shares Agradaa's future struggles

YEN.com.gh reported that following the 15-year prison sentence handed to controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, the Eastern Regional Commander of Prisons, DDP Patrick Thomas Siedu, shed light on the troubling conditions at Nsawam Prison.

In a recent video, the prison director said the facility was grappling with serious challenges, including overcrowding, poor food quality, which are conditions that inmates, including Agradaa, will have to endure.

His statement sparked mixed reactions online. While some Ghanaians expressed concern and sympathy over the conditions Agradaa would face, others took to the comments to voice their own opinions on whether she deserves the long sentence.

