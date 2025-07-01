2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful third runner-up, Sally Odei-Amoani, popularly called Amoani, has opened up about the challenges she has faced in the Ghanaian pagentry

The University of Ghana graduate alleged that she has never won any pageant despite her intelligence and confidence

Some social media users have commented on 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Amoani's post on Instagram

Sally Odei-Amoani, affectionately known as Amoani, the third runner-up of the 2022 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), discussed the numerous challenges she has encountered in the competitive world of Ghanaian pageantry.

The passionate advocate for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, Amoani highlighted her remarkable journey through three of the most prestigious beauty pageants in Ghana: Ghana's Most Beautiful, Miss Universe, and Miss Ghana since 2014

2022 GMB 3rd Runner-Up Amoani claims a female judge criticised her height when she competed in a prestigious pageant. Photo credit: @miss.amoani.

Source: Instagram

Amoani accuses a judge of height bias

In an Instagram post, 2022 GMB contestant Amoani reflected on her experiences. The University of Ghana Master's graduate recounted a particularly disheartening moment when a female judge bluntly told her she was "too short" to advance in the competition, disregarding her impressive qualifications and intellect.

This incident served as a painful reminder of the biases present in the pageant industry. Amoani noted that the environment can be fiercely competitive, with some contestants willing to go to extreme lengths to secure victory, often at the expense of their peers.

"1. I contested in 3 national pageants and won none, but remained memorable. (Miss Universe, Miss Ghana and Ghana’s Most Beautiful)."

"2. I got my big break to promote STEM Education on Ghana’s Most Beautiful Platform (one of the best things that ever happened to me)."

"3. I started auditioning for various national pageants in 2014 and didn’t get in until 2018. 4. I was Miss Ghana 1RU in 2019."

"5. A female judge told me on one of the platforms that I wasn’t tall enough to get to the next level of the pageant even with my intelligence. I got evicted because of this."

"6. I was flabbergasted most times when people confused my CONFIDENCE as ARROGANCE."

"7. I was marked down on one platform because I encouraged parents to teach their children about their bodies and give them sex education."

"8. The pageant scene can be messy. Some girls don’t mind breaking your arm and leg to be close to the crown."

"10. I doubt I’ll do pageantry again but I love to coach young girls who want to give it a try (maybe I was called to teach, not necessarily win a pageant). BONUS: I believe in using whatever platform you’re given well. Win or not, you can make impact."

The Instagram post is below:

Amoani shares her GMB experience

GMB contestant Amoani expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent the Eastern Region during the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful competition.

She praised the organisers for selecting her and enabling her to share her vision with a broader audience.

Amoani firmly believed that Ghana’s Most Beautiful has profoundly transformed her life. As she stated during the show,

"My life has been greatly improved by Ghana's Most Beautiful. After I mentioned on the show that GMB is a launching pad to greater heights, friends and family will remember."

"I now have a powerful platform to promote STEM education for youngsters of all sexes, races, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Through my exposure, I have increased interest in STEM among communities and kids."

"I'm happy to have encouraged young people to choose STEM programs and schools. My activism has inspired others to seek STEM-related occupations."

The Instagram post is below:

Queen Teiya wins 2022 GMB

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Queen Teiya, the Northern Regional Representative for the 2022 competition, who was declared the 2022 GMB winner on October 9, 2022.

Before competing in the renowned Ghana's Most Beautiful competition, Teiya won other beauty pageants.

Ghana's Most Beautiful show has educated viewers about the many cultural traditions and values present across Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh