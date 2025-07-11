Michy, the baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, celebrated the 10th birthday of their son, Majesty, on July 11, 2025

In the Instagram post, Michy shared handsome pictures of Majesty looking regal in kente and gold ensembles

Many Ghanaian celebrities took to the comment section to leave heartwarming birthday messages for Majesty as he turned 10

Musician and entrepreneur Michy shared handsome pictures and a video to celebrate her only child Majesty's birthday as he turned 10 on July 11, 2025.

Michy celebrates Majesty's birthday

In the caption of the Instagram post she made about her son, Michy showed her vulnerable side as she spoke about struggling to find the words to write a beautiful birthday message for her son.

In the introduction of her beautiful message, the Hustle hitmaker mentioned that she was not going to resort to using the AI tool Chat GPT to assist her in writing the message she wanted because the bond she shared with her son could fill a book. Adding that the pages in the book would not be enough.

"God forbid I let Chatgpt write a caption today, because the bond I share with this boy, could fill a whole book… and even then, the pages wouldn’t be enough."

In the second part of her heartfelt birthday message, Michy, who shares her son Majesty with dancehall musician Shatta Wale, wished him a happy birthday and affectionately referred to him as “my heart.”

She ended her message by giving her son a royal title to reflect the regal outfit he wore in his birthday pictures.

"Happy birthday, my heart. 💛 👑His Royal Highness ALEXANDER - MAJESTY👑"

Majesty's birthday wishes

Actress, Gloria Sarfo; comedienne, Afia Schwarzengger; fashion icon and entrepreneur, Osebo the Zaraman and several others thronged to the comment section to celebrate Majesty on his birthday.

Majesty, clad in regal wear, caught the attention of many people who could not help but compliment his looks. People talked about the rich kente and the gold ensembles used to style his look.

The reactions of social media users to Majesty's birthday pictures are below:

gloriaosarfo said:

"Happy blessed birthday your Majesty🙌🏾🎊👑🎊🙌🏾 More Glory🙌🏾 🙌🏾🙌🏾Fire🔥🔥🔥and Power💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾We love you son🌹💙🌹."

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

"Happy blessed birthday, my Majesty ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

osibo_the_fashionking said:

"Happy Birthday 🎂 King Majesty🤴."

ameyaw112 said:

"Happy birthday 🎂."

bernard_radi123 said:

"The chartGPT part is personal 😂😂😂😂😂happy birthday king you are blessed 🔥🙌🙌😍."

nsafoahemaa said:

"Happy Glorious Birthday ,King Majesty. Stay favoured ❤️."

queen_lio26 said:

"Happy birthday King 😍😍😍."

Michy delighted as Majesty embraces farm life

YEN.com.gh reported that entrepreneur and media personality Michy shared a heartwarming video of her son, Majesty, fully enjoying his time on her large farm, without his usual gadgets.

In the caption accompanying the video, Michy shared that Majesty happily spent over five hours away from gadgets, dedicating his time to exploring and helping with farm tasks.

The post attracted warm reactions from followers, who praised Michy’s hands-on parenting. Many also commented on how much fun Majesty appeared to be having.

