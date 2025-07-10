Gospel singer Sonnie Badu has shared a heartwarming video training his son in soccer on his 7th birthday, vowing to guide him to greatness in life

The US-based minister celebrated his son, born July 10, 2018, as his “first ticket to the next generation” and encouraged him to achieve beyond his father’s limits

Fans flooded social media with praise for Badu’s resilience and fatherly love, describing his coaching moment as inspiring

Ghanaian gospel singer and minister, Sonnie Badu, stirred social media reactions after he schooled his son on how to play soccer.

Sonnie Badu shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, July 10, 2025, showing him and his son out on their indoor field, having a good time playing.

The US-based gospel singer wore a white outfit on one end of the field, while his son wore only his boxer shorts and stood at the other end of the pitch.

They passed back and forth between each other, with the popular singer showcasing numerous skills on the ball before playing it towards his son for a return pass.

Sonnie Badu shared the video on his son’s birthday and added a caption about why he’s intent on teaching him soccer despite suffering an accident that caused him to lose some toes.

“My son, I promised you that even with my 3 toes left, I will still train you to play SOCCER skillfully. ⚽️ There you go, son! You can be a star if you want. 🏆⭐️💫 Happy birthday!🎁🎉🎂." he wrote.

The Instagram video of Sonnie Badu teaching his son soccer is below.

Sonnie Badu blesses son on 7th birthday

The first son of the Ghanaian gospel singer was born on July 10, 2018.

Badu and his wife have only two boys out of six children, something the minister notes whenever celebrating his eldest male child.

In his 7th birthday message to his son, the singer once again highlighted his importance in his life as his male heir.

"To my first son, SONNIE BADU 2, my first ticket to the next generation, my joy, my twin/my replica: HAPPY 7th BIRTHDAY! 🎂🎉🎁" he said.

Badu added that he hoped he could be a pedestal for his son to jump off to accomplish what he could not in his life.

"I love you, and I have blessed you❣️💜✝️ Walk in grace, do what I could not do. Stand on my shoulders and fly, son. I’ve got your back! 🙏🏽🚀" he wrote.

The Instagram post of Sonnie Badu's birthday wish for his son is below.

Sonnie Badu’s soccer game stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media to the video of Sonnie Badu and his son playing football.

seedorfkduah10 said:

"Bring him to me, bro 👊🏿."

anniecielto wrote:

"A great teacher, he is in capable hands🙌🏼🙌🏼👏👏👏."

jackiesimpson46 commented:

"👏👏YAH SONNIE YOU GOT THIS."

antonia.a.sullivan said:

"Great job soccer 🌟👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"

klondeinfuse wrote:

"♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️❤️❤️❤️❤️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ Greatness in the name of Jesus Christ ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️💯🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

kenneth_zymer commented:

"Project Mbappe activated😍🤣🙌🏻."

Sonnie Badu speaks on accident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sonnie Badu opened up on the struggles he faces due to being involved in a freak accident at home that seriously injured his leg.

Speaking on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown, Badu said the accident left him with only three toes on his right foot.

He also shared how he battled depression for months because he could not cope with the pain from the incident.

