Popular Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has reacted to Agradaa's arrest, saying she suspects political witch-hunting in the case

Afia Schwar, in her video, asked the judicial service to use the same energy in prosecuting Agradaa to ensure NAM 1 goes to jail

Netizens who saw her video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some supported

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, has expressed frustration over the sentencing of popular televangelist, Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa.

In a video, she stated that Agradaa had been treated unfairly, given the number of years the court had pronounced for her sentence.

She argued that, as a first-time offender, the judge acted emotionally by sentencing Agradaa to 15 years for her offences.

"How can you give a first-time offender 15 years? If you take this matter to any appeals court, the judge will strike the ruling out," Afia Schwarzenegger said.

She also questioned why NAM 1 had not been sentenced for engaging in a Ponzi scheme years ago and urged authorities to act swiftly to ensure he is jailed.

Additionally, Afia Schwarzenegger stated that she suspects Agradaa is being politically witch-hunted.

She added that Agradaa's team would not give up on the matter, as they are considering an appeal and will soon issue a press statement to inform the public about their next move.

Afia also assured the public that Agradaa's church would not collapse, as measures are being put in place after the sentencing to ensure the smooth running of the church.

The Ghanaian socialite's remarks follow a Circuit Court sentence for Agradaa, who has recently been imprisoned for defrauding her church members in 2022.

Agradaa assembled church members at her Weija Junction church, took their money, gold and other valuables, promising to double it for the respective owners. She, however, dismissed the church service after receiving the items, sparking public outcry.

Videos from the 2022 event saw church members wailing at the premises of the church over how they had been treated and calling for justice.

Agradaa was later picked up and released on bail. An Accra Circuit Court slapped her with a 15-year jail term with hard labour on Thursday, July 3, 2025, for the offences in the latest development.

Her sentencing has been received with mixed reactions from the public. While some Ghanaians have rejoiced over her predicament, others have been left heartbroken.

