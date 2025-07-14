Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Singathon has stated that she didn't marry her husband based on his physical appearance

Mrs Owusu Aduonum highlighted why most marriages, including celebrity relationships, fail on Facebook

Some social media users have blasted the event planner, Afua Asantewaa, for allegedly disrespecting her husband in public

Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Singathon has highlighted why most marriages fail in a lengthy post on Facebook.

The celebrity mother of three explained why she has had a successful marriage for over a decade, although her husband is not her ideal man.

Afua Singathon says her husband isn't cute

In a Facebook post, Afua Asantewaa Singathon, who has relocated to Canada with her family, explained that appearance can be deceptive.

"She highlighted that Ghanaians planning to marry in 2025 and the years to come should consider lots of things because love is just not enough."

"What percentage of couples married their ideal partner? Logical reasoning suggests that having an ideal partner does not guarantee a successful marriage or relationship. "

"Many men are married to women who do not fit their ideal, yet they are happily married, likewise some women."

"The decision to make when choosing a partner goes beyond physical preferences or even just love: Marriage is more than just the above. Reality can be quite striking! yh! .Only deep thinkers will understand."

Afua Singathon explains why marriages fail

Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah has commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon, claiming that she has disrespected her husband. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

OB Amponsah stated:

"Ɛyɛ twaso. Your man may be hurting inside, he just wouldn’t tell you. Don’t crush his ego publicly like that."

Joeyy Nobbs stated:

"But two of them be perfect match...nobody fine pass the other."

Assefuah Goode stated:

"The type of siblings I have; if my wife shares this on social media, they will divorce her before I know it."

Mawulorm Stella stated:

"You treat your husband on social media like he’s the wife and you’re the husband. We all know you like attention but this is becoming increasingly toxic."

Check out the post below:

Afua Singathon shares the secrets to her marriage

Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Singathon has stated in a Facebook post why her marriage is successful despite being a public figure.

She emphasised that her husband, Mr Kofi Aduonum, was a shy person, although he is a media personality, but he loves to shoot TikTok videos with her.

"Like I said : Physical appearance can be a factor in initial attraction, but it's subjective and doesn't guarantee a successful relationship. Shared values, interests, and a compatible lifestyle are essential for long-term happiness and a strong bond."

"Look for partners who are emotionally stable, self-aware, and can handle life's challenges. Swapping is allowed : I was an extrovert but he’s made me an introvert now 😂He was camera shy but loves it more than I do now thanks to me. So we blend in: less outing more camera works(on a lighter note)."

"So many dynamics come to play not just about TYPE. Just confirmed why so marriages are down the drain. There’s a lot of up for discussion I guess. Only deep thinkers will understand this."

Afua Asantewaa flaunts her ideal man

Afua Asantewaa Singathon has posted a video of her ideal man on TikTok. The young and energetic man flaunted his abs as he arrived at the gym to work out.

Many social media users have reacted to Afua Asantewaa Singathon's post and alleged that she has disrespected her husband.

The TikTok video is below:

Afua Asantewaa's husband carries her bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Asantewaa Singathon's husband, who explained why he carried her bag at public events.

In an interview with Emelia Brobbey, Mr Owusu Aduonum quoted a bible verse to blast critics in a trending video.

Some social media users have reacted to sports journalist Kofi Owusu Aduonum's video on YouTube.

