Ghanaian celebrity Afua Asantewaa Singathon has stated that long-distance relationships are very challenging

The event planner, married to Kofi Aduonum, relocated to the United States of America with her three children

Some social media users have asked Afua Asantewaa Singathon to move back to Ghana to save her marriage

Ghanaian media personality, Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, popularly called Afua Asantewaa Singathon, has shared her thoughts on long-distance relationships.

Currently based in the United States of America after her second failed Singathon, the wife of Ghanaian sports journalist Kofi Aduonum has stated that long-distance relationships are very challenging due to the lack of physical attraction and public display of affection.

In a video shared on Instagram on June 10, 2025, Afua Asantewaa publicly emphasised that long-distance relationships were easy, but being in such a situation has given her a change of mind.

After spending time in the U.S., Afua Asantewaa said she has realised the challenges such relationships present and no longer recommends them.

"Long-distance relationships seemed simple to me at first. I used to utter those identical phrases a while back. It didn't seem like a huge problem to me."

"It's possible that you were conversing with your partner before I did. I would like to know whether you two follow any rules or if you have some supernatural power that allows you to be apart for so long. It's challenging."

Afua Asantewaa Singathon has caused a stir after stating that being in a long-distance relationship is not her calling. Many social media users have shared tips on how she can endure and ignite the passion in her marriage while living abroad. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Akua_scorch stated:

"It’s very difficult for you because you married a man who loves and cares about you and has been your support system 😍."

oobedhopes_ stated:

"So she should come to Ghana, erh. Or make her husband come to her, erh..or?"

The Instagram video is below:

