Mohammed Kudus’ former West Ham teammate Michail Antonio is going through a difficult time after suffering a personal tragedy

The 35-year-old forward has endured a turbulent year, surviving a car accident and bidding farewell to West Ham

Fans have taken to social media to show their support and offer condolences in the wake of his latest heartbreak

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio is grieving after the passing of his beloved mother, Cislyn.

The Jamaican international shared the heartbreaking news through an emotional post on Instagram, expressing his deep pain and love.

Michail Antonio mourns the death of his mom. Photos by DeFodi Images and Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Michail Antonio mourns the loss of his mother

In a touching tribute, the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram:

"Hello, mum. It's your baby boy.

"Your time in this world has come to an end. The last five years have been difficult.

"Seen you sat in that bed not be able to walk, but nothing can prepare you for you leaving me.

"As much as this hurts, you not being here, but the fact you're no longer in pain and your no longer restricted to a bed. You're free now."

Antonio's message struck a chord with fans, many of whom flooded social media with messages of support and sympathy.

Fans share in Antonio's grief

Football lovers from around the world have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to extend their condolences:

@Allibuoy72540 offered comfort:

"That’s sad. Prayers go out to his family."

@TochiOrazulume paid tribute:

"Keep on resting in peace Ma."

@thebeeswarmguy expressed hope:

"Hope he comes back stronger from this, great lad with everything going on, a feel for him and his family, and hope things get better 🖤🤍"

@sherif_abram reflected on Antonio’s tough times:

"Michail Antonio is a beast of a player. It saddens me that the past 12 months for him have been absolute hell."

@THFCMJW added:

"Horrible situation, my thoughts are with him."

@PMCC2004 simply said:

"May she rest in peace 🙏🏽"

Antonio's mother’s influence and legacy

Antonio has long spoken about the vital role his mother played in shaping his career.

One of the stories that has stuck with fans is how she turned down an opportunity for him to join Tottenham Hotspur at the age of 14, insisting that he focus on his education first, the Jamaican Observer reports.

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham against Newcastle United on November 25, 2024. Photo by Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

That decision, born out of love and concern, remains one of the defining moments of his early journey.

She was a strong presence throughout his life, supporting his rise from humble beginnings to Premier League stardom.

Michail Antonio's future at West Ham remains uncertain

The tragic news comes as speculation mounts over Antonio’s future at West Ham.

After a decade at the club, contract negotiations have stalled with the 35-year-old presently a free agent.

During his 10 years with the Irons, Antonio has made 323 appearances, scored 83 goals, and provided 42 assists, according to Transfermarkt.

His name is forever etched in club history, not just for his numbers, but for his joyful, often humorous celebrations and his pivotal role in their 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League triumph.

As Hammers News reported last month, the club has already begun preparing for life without him, wishing him the best after negotiations hit a dead end.

Diogo Jota's parents mourn their son at Anfield

In another heartbreaking report, YEN.com.gh revealed that the parents of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva paid a moving tribute to their late sons at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium.

Accompanied by players from the Reds’ first-team squad, the grieving family laid flowers at the memorial near the Main Stand, honouring the legacy of the two fallen brothers.

