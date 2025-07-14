Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has posted a video of her ideal man on TikTok

The mother of three beautiful girls compared her current husband to a fitness model in a trending video

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's TikTok video, which has generated controversy online

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, a well-known Ghanaian influencer and mother of three, recently shared her thoughts on the type of man she ideally would have loved to marry during a candid moment on TikTok.

At the age of twenty-six, she tied the knot with the father of her children and has always been open about her preferences.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon says her husband is not her ideal man. Photo credit: @afuasantewaasingathon.

Source: Instagram

Afua Singathon talks about her ideal man

In a recently posted video on her official TikTok account, Afua Asantewaa Singathon showcased a tall, attractive young man decked out in trendy gym attire.

This fitness enthusiast demonstrated his well-toned physique by removing his shirt to show impressive abs, making sure to capture the essence of the current workout trend.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon slays in a beautiful African print dress. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon.

Source: Facebook

While sharing the clip of her ideal man, Afua Asantewaa Singathon also gave a glimpse of her actual husband, who is a prominent sports journalist in Ghana.

In contrast to the gym model, he sported a more understated look, featuring a simple brown short-sleeved shirt paired with a brown knitted vest and matching brown trousers.

His outfit was completed with stylish sneakers, exuding confidence as he walked gracefully in the video.

Afua Singathon says her husband is not her type

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions to Afua Asantewaa Singathon's TikTok post. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Jeffery_b_y stated:

"Afua Asantewaa yi nso wagyemi papa."

stylishmaadjowa_de_brand stated:

"Low key you are telling us the truth."

ch@ncellor stated:

"That’s your type of man vs your peace of mind 👍🏽."

Nanayaw27 stated:

"And what makes you think you’re your type’s type 😏😏😏."

Oheneyere Ohemaa Adepa1

"😂😂😂😂😂nipa ye3 cutlery set ,daddy come see oooo."

Nana Bee stated:

"Girl, he might not find it disrespectful now, but one day of serious misunderstanding will make him take retrospective offence. 🙄🙄🙄."

khastro stated:

"At least no one will steal that from you 👀."

The TikTok video is below:

Afua Asantewaa's husband jams to Medikal's song

In another clip that has captured the hearts of many, Afua Asanetwaa Singathon and her husband were seen enjoying a delightful moment together.

They danced to the latest hits from popular Ghanaian artists Shatta Wale and Medikal, specifically the catchy title "Shoulder."

Their playful interaction and the husband's spirited dance moves have sparked a flurry of comments across social media platforms, showcasing their undeniable chemistry.

The TikTok video is below:

Afua Asantewaa rocks a stylish outfit

Additionally, Afua Asantewaa and her husband were spotted in coordinating outfits while vibing to classic love songs from the legendary Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba.

Their enchanting connection, accompanied by infectious smiles and tender moments, has inspired countless fans, making their love story a beacon of joy and romance in the public eye.

The TikTok video is below:

Afua Singathon's husband massages her feet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Asantewaa Singathon, who received special treatment from her husband.

In a viral video, Afua Asantewaa's husband was seen massaging her feet after he relocated to Canada to spend time with them.

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's post, which has gone viral on Facebook.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh