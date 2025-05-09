Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Singathon has thanked her loyal fans for their support and love during and after her failed singathon attempts

Her management team has shared feedback from the Guinness World Records team after she submitted documents for her second singathon attempt

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's new post on Instagram

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has expressed her gratitude to Ghanaians for supporting her during her two Guinness World Record attempts in Accra and Kumasi, respectively.

The event planner and young mother of three girls thanked her countrymen for the love they had shown her, despite her failed attempts to break the record for the longest singathon.

Afua Asantewaa thanks Ghanaians for always supporting her projects after her second Guinness World Record was disqualified. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon.

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram page, the brand influencer was spotted in a white long-sleeve shirt styled with a red sweatshirt, and she paired it with a bubble mini skirt that flaunted her fine legs.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon turned heads with her long centre-parted hairstyle and showed off her bare face without makeup.

The style influencer accessorised her look with beautiful stud earrings while she posed like a supermodel in black stilletoes.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon shared the photo on Instagram with this caption:

"So much love ❤️. Thank you."

Afua Asantewaa shows gratitude to fans

Serwaa Amihere and others have commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's Instagram post.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of their reactions below:

Serwaaamihere stated:

"Well done sis."

itsreallyadwoa stated:

"You did well 🔥🔥🔥❤️ . Sisterhood is very pleased 😍😍."

Iamphylxgh_ stated:

"Don’t give up! Let’s go again this December 💪🏾."

efuadampty

"You’re still our SHERO ❤️❤️❤️."

ganyobi_niiquaye

"Congratulations on your persistence and resilience😍😍🔥."

the_viral_post_official stated:

"Congratulations nonetheless. I’m proud of you💐✨."

esiadjeiwaa_8 stated:

"Well done, hun, sisterhood is proud of you❤️❤️❤️

_amaherself stated:

"I feel bad about hearing this, God's time is the best. You already won 🏆 our hearts 💕."

Kysiwaa stated:

"We are going for the 3rd!!!! ❤️🙌."

Shikcollection stated:

"Well done beautiful 😍, proud of you for trying the second time 💐."

The Instagram post Afua Asantewaa shared is included below:

Afua Asantewaa explains her failed GWR attempt

In an Instagram post, Afua Asantewaa Singathon explained her she failed her second Guinness world record attempt.

In a formal statement released by Askof Productions Limited, her management company, she called the encounter 'an incredible experience' and 'challenging yet rewarding'.

“Having had the opportunity to explore my potential on the esteemed Guinness World Records platform on two occasions has led to discovery, growth, development, success, and life-altering events that have shaped my being."

“I, on behalf of my dedicated team, would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported, cheered, provided constructive criticism, been inspired, encouraged, and believed in my journey."

The Instagram post with her message of gratitude is below:

Afua Asantewaa slays in stylish outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Asantewaa wearing a black outfit for a picture session, showing her weight loss.

The Guinness World Record hopeful looked elegant for Independence Day, wearing a plain outfit devoid of a corset.

Social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's custom-made outfits and her flawless makeup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh