Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, has filed an application in her ongoing GH₵20 million defamation case with gospel musician Empress Gifty.

Agradaa Files Application to Transfer Empress Gifty’s Defamation Case to Eastern Region

Source: Instagram

The Heaven Way International Ministries founder's husband, Angel Asiamah, and legal team appeared before the Tema High Court on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

Empress Gifty's husband, Hopeson Adorye, was also present with his wife's lawyers at the court for the case hearing.

Agradaa files application in defamation case

Following the conclusion of the court hearing, Empress Gifty's lawyer, Patrick Tawiah-Amprofi (Esq), addressed the media on the events that transpired inside the Tema High Court on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

He noted that Agradaa's lawyers had filed the new application, stating that their client's current place of residence is the Nsawam Prison in the Eastern Region of Ghana, where she is currently serving a 15-year sentence with hard labour.

In light of this, the embattled televangelist's legal team requested that the case be transferred to a court within the Eastern Region, in accordance with legal procedures.

The video of Empress Gifty's lawyer speaking about the GH₵20 million defamation case is below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh