President John Dramani Mahama has courted attention after a video of his recent encounter with political commentator Appiah Stadium and his protégé, Kwame Ahenfie, surfaced on social media.

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the president embarked on his ongoing Thank You tour in the Western North region as he travelled to Sefwi Juaboso to address traditional leaders and others at the Juaboso School park.

He was accompanied by prominent members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), including the party's Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the Minister of Interior and Asawase MP, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.

Mahama encounters Kwame Ahenfie and Appiah Stadium

As part of President John Dramani Mahama's trip to the Western North region, he and his entourage landed at the Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Appiah Stadium and his protégé Kwame Ahenfie joined the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, to welcome the president at the airport.

During the encounter, the staunch NDC supporter exchanged pleasantries with Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka and Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Appiah Stadium resorted to his usual antics as he conversed with President John Dramani Mahama, who was being escorted by the Ashanti Regional Minister.

His protégé, Kwame Ahenfie, followed him and captured his interactions about an upcoming funeral with the president on his smartphone.

The young man greeted President John Dramani Mahama, who teased him by acknowledging him as Appiah Stadium's "National Security coordinator" before boarding a Ghana Armed Forces helicopter with his entourage for the Thank You tour event at Sefwi Juaboso in the Western North Region.

The president's remarks garnered laughter from his entourage and others present at the Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport.

As President Mahama boarded the helicopter, Appiah Stadium called on the pilot to transport him safely to his destination.

The video of President Mahama teasing Kwame Ahenfie during an encounter with Appiah Stadium at the airport is below:

Reactions to Mahama teasing Kwame Ahenfie

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Oboogya commented:

"Kwame Ahenfie 😅😅😅, National Security coordinator papa paa 😅😅😅."

Jak James said:

"Aww, Kwame Ahenfie will be happy for the compliment from JDM to him. 😃😃👌👌👌✌️✌️ Mahama calling him National Security Coordinator."

FEN wrote:

"Kwame Ahenfie, the only National Security coordinator without an office 😁."

IamMrOsman commented:

"Out of his business schedules, he still had time to have a chit-chat with Appiah Stadium and even gave a shoutout to Ahenfie. Ah Mahama, Nyame Nhira wo pii ❤️."

Appiah Stadium meets Shatta Wale in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium met Shatta Wale in public at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The political commentator kissed the dancehall musician and prayed for him before the 2025 edition of the President's Cup game between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Appiah Stadium's interaction with Shatta Wale at the stadium triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

