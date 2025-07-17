TikToker Kay Verli warmed many hearts when he gifted his sister and TikToker Asantewaa, money and a handwritten note in a card after she delivered her second child in the US

In the heartwarming video, Asantewaa was in awe of the huge amount of money her brother had gifted her, and she made a funny skit using the money bundles

The bond between Asantewaa and Kay Verli melted many hearts, and others hailed him for being loving to his sister

TikToker Kay Verli gifted his sister and famous TikToker Asantewaa, money and a beautiful card after she delivered her second child in the US.

Asantewaa’s brother, Kay Verli, gifts her GH¢208,000 after she delivers her second child. Image Credit: @kayverli and @asantewaaaaa

Kay Verli gives Asantewaa her push gift

In a heartwarming video Asantewaa shared on her TikTok page, she expressed how awestruck she was when she received the gift her brother gave her.

She flaunted the two bundles of $100 notes totalling $10,000 each that her brother presented to her at the hospital in the US after she gave birth to her second child.

Showing off her comic side, Asantewaa held the two money bundles to her ears like a phone and pretended to call poverty, laughing at it with a playful brag about being $20,000 richer.

"Every year I will give birth," she exclaimed in the video after reading the handwritten note Kay Veerli wrote for her.

In the caption of the TikTok video, the famous TikToker was filled with so much joy and gratitude that she tagged her brother and expressed how much she loved him.

"I love you @The Darling Boy🦅," Asantewaa wrote in th caption of the TikTok video.

Reactions to Kay Verli's gift to Asantewaa

Many people congratulated Asantewaa on welcoming her second child in the US. Kay Verli's gesture towards his sister also warmed many hearts.

The lovely reactions of Ghanaians to the beautiful bond Asantewaa shares with her brother, Kay Verli, are below:

Slimvee said:

"He has a way of taking it back😂."

wutahkobby said:

"Congratulations Sis Mammy ❤️❤️❤️."

Ama Burland said:

"CONGRATULATIONS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

iam_sarfowaa said:

"Every year m3 wo bro oooo😭😂😂😂 part weak me 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣eiiiii sisterrrrrrrr congratulations 🎊."

EfiadaBa Afia said:

"It’s the every year bia mewo for me 😂😂😂."

Akua❤️Serwaa🦋73 said:

"Darling boy, you are such a darling 🥰aww ☺️."

AkuaNaaObeye said:

"Congratulations 🥰....may my children love each other like this 🥰🥰."

Awo ❤️ said:

"Send us some wai na wanyane y3n nso 😂😂."

Asantewaa bonds with kind US-based nurse

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa warmed hearts with a new video showing her sharing a joyful moment with a friendly nurse at a U.S. hospital. This comes just a day after she called out another nurse for alleged mistreatment during her stay.

In the video, Asantewaa is seen smiling as the nurse wheels her through the hospital, both clearly in good spirits. The cheerful clip marks a positive turn from her earlier ordeal.

Fans flooded the comments with love, prayers, and praise for her strength, especially as she celebrates the arrival of her newborn.

Source: YEN.com.gh