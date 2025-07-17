Felix Adomako, popularly called Zionfelix, has written an emotional message to his baby mama on her birthday

The Ghanaian blogger and brand influencer shared gorgeous photos online of his daughter's mother on her special day

New Onua Showtime host AJ Poundz and others commented on Zionfelix's Instagram post, including some irate fans

Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako, popularly called Zionfelix, has professed his love for his baby mama in an emotional Instagram post.

Makeup artiste Mina turned a year older on July 17, 2025, and the father of her beautiful daughter won over Ghanaians with his message.

Zionfelix adores his baby mama, Mina, on her birthday, sparking reactions online. Photo credit: @minalyntouch.

Zionfelix pens emotional message on Mina's birthday

Father-of-two Zionfelix has posted beautiful photos of his long-time girlfriend and baby mama to publicly adore and celebrate her for being a special person in his life.

The celebrity blogger and influencer reminisced on the good times that they have spent together and how she has taken care of their first child together.

"Happy Birthday to my favourite Yaa. Another year older, wiser, and still managing to look like you never went through labour.

"You’re smart, beautiful, and just the right amount of crazy - basically the full package. Wishing you laughs, wine, and a full day without cleaning up after anyone.

"You deserve it all today - including a few euros, cake, naps, and not answering 500 questions from sister @pax_pam. Stay fabulous, @minalyntouch. Ich liebe dich."

Celebrity blogger Zionfelix celebrates his baby mama Mina on her birthday. Photo credit: @minalyntouch.

Mina responds to Zionfelix's birthday message

Award-winning Ghanaian makeup artist and founder of Minalyn Touch, Mina, replied to her partner, Zionfelix, after he penned an emotional birthday message to her.

"My only Yaw, thank you for being the man you are to me schatz. Ich liebe dich ❤️."

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Everything Kathy stated:

"This is sweet glorious birthday 🎉 😍."

iamnaaadomakyerekuah

"Happy birthday Mina ❤️."

adelsfragrance

"Happy birthday our favorite ❤️ ❤️😍."

wickedqueenj

"Happy birthday to our beautiful wife 🫶🏽❤️❤️🥳."

akua_fitnezz

"Awww Zion these words came straight from your heart😍😍😍 Happy birthday beautiful Mina🎂."

honorable__liagraham

"Not me going to google to search for the the last sentence😂..We love you Mina😍😍😍."

prettylynn_kokoti

"Happy birthday to the only woman we know 😜😘😘 we love you Mina."

Nanaboateng579 stated:

"Happy birthday, Mina ❤️‍🩹."

dagaatigirl_official stated:

"Happy birthday to our wife."

Check out the photos below:

Zionfelix's baby mama rocks a stylish ensemble

Zionfelix's baby mama also impressed Ghanaians with her stylish ensemble for her birthday photoshoot.

Mina wore a long-sleeve shirt styled with a denim bustier and paired it with denim jeans to celebrate her birthday.

The beauty influencer wore a short blonde pixie cut hairstyle and heavy makeup that complemented her skin tone.

Check out the photos below:

Makeup artist Mina slays on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on Zionfelix's baby mama, Mina, who took over Instagram with her birthday pics.

For her viral birthday picture session, the mother-of-one looked elegant in a variety of clothes for her photo shoot.

Ghanaian actress Selassie Ibrahim and other social media users have commented on Mina's stylish outfits.

