Celebrated media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, known in showbiz as Delay as caused a frenzy on social media

This comes after she used the controversial Noko title in her Instagram caption amid the lawsuit filed against embattled televangelist Nana Agradaa

Ghanaians in the comment section could not hold back their excitement as they used the Noko title while complimenting The Delay Show host

Seasoned media personality Delay has caused a stir on social media after adopting the controversial title 'Noko' in her Instagram post.

Delay adopts the Noko title

Delay took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful picture of her slaying in a star-studded pink corseted dress.

The torso section of the outfit had pink and white beads hanging around that section, giving off what looked like a water effect.

Her makeup was beautifully done, and her frontal lace wig hung across her back. She kept it simple with her accessories by wearing a thin bracelet and dangling earrings.

The Delay Bread owner kept a straight face in the picture as she posed elegantly in the trending picture.

In the caption of the post she made on her Instagram page, The Delay Show host used the controversial word Noko and referred to herself as a red fish.

"Noko Red Fish 😁," Delay wrote in the caption.

Many people have made a big deal about Delay's caption since it comes amid the GH¢20 defamation lawsuit against controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa.

Despite the lawsuit, Nana Agradaa made several videos on TikTok claiming that she had gazetted the Noko title and was now the owner.

Reactions to Delay's caption

Many people took to the comment section to express their excitement about Delay adopting the Noko title in her Instagram post.

The comment section was filled with people starting off their statements with Noko and adding a word or phrase to describe how gorgeous Delay looked in the picture.

The reactions of social media users to Delay's Instagram post which she used the debatable title Noko in her caption, are below:

efya_agyeiwaa_kordie said:

"Noko obaa Afia Tagorrrrr😂❤️🔥."

otismadaline said:

"😍😍😍😍Noko beautiful."

glocalunitywomen said:

"What do we call a woman who’s both vision and vessel? You. A leader who carries her dream like silk."

vivianedem4 said:

"Noko pinky 😍"

yaa_amonu said:

"Noko natural 😍😍😍 noko 3gudie papa bi 😍😍😍."

petra_adepa said:

"Noko mermaid😍🔥❤️."

missfarida_1 said:

"Noko fresh 🔥🔥🔥."

esiadjeiwaa_8 said:

"Noko pretty❤️❤️❤️."

frimponggrace69 said:

"NoKo charming Woman papaBi.... Beautiful😍❤️."

Delay confronts Moliy at an event

YEN.com.gh reported that popular media personality Delay addressed Ghanaian-American singer Moliy’s hesitation about appearing on The Delay Show.

They met at the Ghana Party in the Park UK event held on Saturday, July 13, 2025, where Delay jokingly confronted Moliy over her fear of being interviewed on the show.

The viral video sparked mixed reactions online, with many Ghanaians sharing their thoughts on why certain celebrities were reluctant to be interviewed by Delay, known for her bold and probing questions.

