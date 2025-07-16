1 Gig, the brother of jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa, took to his Facebook to engage with Ghanaians through a Live session

In the emotional video, he pleaded with Ghanaians to pray for his sister to be released and that she would be a changed person

The video got many people emotional as they took to the comment section to share words of encouragement with 1 Gig

1 Gig, the brother of jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa, has spoken after his sister was handed a 15-year jail term after the court found her guilty of fraud charges.

Agradaa's brother begs for her freedom

The overseer of Heaven Way Champion International Ministries was convicted by an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Justice Evelyn Amoah on charges of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence.

1 Gig took to his Facebook Live to interact with Ghanaians and his followers following Agradaa's 15-year sentence, which was handed to her on July 3, 2025.

In a video, Agradaa's brother pleaded with everyone to pray for her sister, in the hope that she would be released earlier than the sentence handed to her.

"Let us pray for my dear sister so that she can come back. I know that the things she was accused of, when she returns, she would not commit such crimes again," he said while tears rolled down his face.

Reactions to 1 Gig's message about Agradaa's sentence

Comforting words filled the comment section as many people were moved by Agradaa's brother, 1 Gig's, message in his Facebook Live video.

Others also spoke about the controversial televangelist's bubbly and outspoken personality, which they would miss while away serving her 15-year sentence.

The reactions of Ghanaians to 1 Gig's video pleading with everyone to pray for his sister, Agradaa's release, are below:

Sunshine ☀️ said:

"This guy resembles Asiamah paaa oooo eeei."

mary magdalena said:

"Indeed, blood is thicker than water oo. God is in control, brother. It is well in Jesus Christ's name."

Patrick Galley said:

"With God all things are possible 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 May God answer your prayers in Jesus name 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

KhøñArmî 😈😈 said:

"Your sister is not my friend, but I really like her. Ever since she went to jail, I can't sleep or eat, and my children ask me why, but I don't know. I am praying that God will answer our prayers."

PoshMama Un said:

"She will return with the reloaded version of her past. Eii this woman 😂😂😂🥰."

SweetAdubea said:

"She will surely come back 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢."

Nana Akua Bemah said:

"She will be back after 10 years, don't worry."

Angel Asiamah in court as defamation case resumes

YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah, husband of embattled televangelist Nana Agradaa, appeared at the Tema High Court on July 16, 2025, for the resumption of the GH₵20 million defamation case involving gospel singer Empress Gifty.

Dressed sharply in a suit and tie, Asiamah was seen in deep conversation with his wife’s legal team before entering the courtroom.

Many Ghanaians applauded his continued support for Agradaa amid her legal battles and 15-year prison sentence. However, some social media users remarked that he looked visibly stressed.

