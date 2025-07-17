A young American girl’s adorable facial expressions during a meeting with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at Manhyia Palace have gone viral online

An American girl’s facial expression and mannerisms during a meeting with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, have gone viral on social media.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II leaves a little American girl shy during a meeting with the Savannah City Council at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

The meeting between the Ashanti monarch and the child occurred when a delegation from the City Council of Savannah, Georgia, in the United States of America (USA), visited Manhyia Palace to pay homage to the king.

During the meeting, members of the delegation had a chance to officially interact with the Otumfuo in a one-on-one setting.

The little girl was brought up to Otumfuo’s dais, where she got the chance to greet him and be blessed by him.

She appeared shy to meet the King, which manifested in her adorable facial expressions.

The YouTube video of Otumfuo and the little girl is below.

Otumfuo receives key to Savannah

The meeting between the Asantehene and the Savannah City council was officially to reciprocate a visit he made to the city in 2002.

Members of the council, led by Dr Joseph Silver Sr., paid tribute to Otumfuo at Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

They also presented him with gifts as a token of appreciation and respect.

Otumfuo also received a key to the city of Savannah, which is an honorary achievement bestowed by US cities on individuals for their distinguished service or as a gesture of goodwill and friendship.

Finally, the Savannah City Council made a donation to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation (OOTIIF) in recognition of its life-changing activities throughout the years.

The OOTIIF was founded to help improve the quality of life of Ghanaians, particularly in the areas of quality education, healthcare, and sustainable infrastructure.

Speaking after receiving the gifts and donation, the Asantene shared fond memories of his visit to Savannah, describing it as a transformative experience.

An Instagram post with details of the meeting is below.

Otumfuo’s meeting with Savannah delegation sparks reactions

Ghanaians shared numerous reactions to the video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II meeting a delegation from the Savannah City Council.

91vans said:

"God bless our family from Savannah Council, Georgia, USA. God bless Nana Osei Tutu Nyamekese. God bless Asanteman piaww!!!"

Voavicky wrote:

"The baby girl was so shy of Otumfour.😂😂😂. May God bless her for seeing her motherland and her King at this early age.🙏🙏🙏. She is so cute.😃👍."

samuelobeng6988 commented:

"The only golden kingdom in the world pieawwww. Watching from Wolverhampton."

felicitywilson4325 said:

"Wow, awesome 👏. I’m in Savannah, Georgia. I need to connect with them when they return."

ThanksJohnny-q5t wrote:

"2028, we will not allow any president in Ghana again; we will allow a prime Minister in Ghana. The whole Ghana will be ruled by the Kingdom🔥🔥🔥."

sammydarko5416 commented:

"Eeeeeeei. Agyemang Badu b3 wu oooo lol. Asante Akadie, sei kutuu, sei bam."

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visits Akufo-Addo's residence during his Greater Accra duty tour in June 2025.

Otumfuo visits former President Akufo-Addo

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo paid a visit to former President William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at his residence in Nima.

He arrived at the premises of the former president in a convoy with his heavy security detail and council of elders.

Akufo-Addo and his wife could not hide their joy at the moment as they relished in the opportunity to meet the revered Asante monarch.

