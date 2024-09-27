Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is constructing a 600-bed girls dormitory at the Sefwi Wiawso SHS in the Western North Region

The project, spearheaded by the Otumfuo Foundation, is a gift for the Asantehene's alma mater and forms part of his 25th anniversary

Photos have popped up showing the building at an advanced stage and on course for completion on the scheduled date

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is building a girls' dormitory for the Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School (SEWASS) in the Western North Region.

The project being executed by the Asantehene's charity wing, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, has advanced. It is scheduled to be completed in December 2024.

Otumfuo Foundation inspects a 600-bed girls dormitory the Asantehene is building at SEWASS. Photo source: Otumfuo Foundation

Otumfuo gives back to his alma mater

The three-storey building, which will house 600 students (600-bed), is a gift Otumfuo is giving to his alma mater. He attended SEWASS after his uncle Prempeh II stopped him from attending Prempeh College.

It forms part of the activities and donations earmarked for the Asantehene's 25th anniversary, which began in March.

Otumfuo Foundation inspects SEWASS project

A team from the Otumfuo Foundation led by its board chairman, Otumfuo Hiahene Professor Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, inspected the project on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

He conducted the inspection with the project contractors, Attachy Construction Limited, and the consultants, Architectural and Engineering Services Limited.

Photos from the visit show the building is getting to the point of roofing. The interior of the building has almost been completed, with bathroom accessories fixed.

See the photos below

Ghanaians react to Otumfuo's project at SEWASS

The photos of Otumfuo's project for his alma mater have sparked admiration from social media users.

myhighestlyf said:

Proud of him, proud sefwi🙌🔥🔥

tasha_maxine1 said:

My King, their King , your King👏

obeng448 said:

May God continue to bless the king

Asanteman youth condemns disrespect towards Otumfuo

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Asanteman Youth For Culture and Development had warned detractors to stop targeting the Asantehene.

At a press conference in Kumasi on September 20, 2024, the group stated they would no longer tolerate disrespect towards the Otumfuo.

In the future, the Asanteman said they would take drastic action against any group or individual who dared to disrespect the Asante King.

