Gospel singer Joe Mettle's wife, Selassie, has earned admiration online after a video surfaced showing her actively organising her husband’s Praise Reloaded 2025 event

The annual free concert featured local and international ministers like Nathaniel Bassey and Ntokozo Mbambo, creating a powerful worship experience

Fans applauded Selassie’s commitment, describing her as Joe Mettle’s “number one supporter” and a model of a godly and supportive spouse

Ghanaian gospel singer Joe Mettle’s wife has been hailed as a supportive wife after a resurfaced video showing her actively coordinating activities at the recently held Praise Reloaded event.

Mrs Selassie Mettle looked pretty in a black outfit as she took charge of organising the event to become a rousing success for her husband.

Her appearance at the programme was widely praised by social media users, who described her as a gem of a wife for lending her hand to organising her husband’s event.

The Praise Reloaded event was held on Sunday, June 29, at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

The annual event is a free concert organised by the award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician to provide fans with a spiritually enriching ministering encounter with the Lord.

The 2025 version of the event was themed Festival of Gratitude and featured a high-profile lineup of gospel ministers from across Africa, including Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jr, Team Eternity, Soul Winners, Luigi Maclean, Enuonyam, and international acts Nathaniel Bassey from Nigeria and Ntokozo Mbambo from South Africa.

All about Joe Mettle's wife Selassie

Ghanaian gospel singer Joe Mettle got married to Salomey Selassie on August 15, 2020.

Prior to meeting the singer, Selassie was a member of the Christian sisterhood networking group known as the Soul Sisters Network and was just as involved in ministry as Joe Mettle.

As fate would have it, the duo met during an evangelism session, with reports claiming the gospel musician became convinced of their future once he set eyes on her.

They held their traditional wedding ceremony on the 13th of August, 2020, before holding a white wedding at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church in Tema.

In October 2021, Joe Mettle and his wife welcomed their daughter, Ariana.

Joe Mettle’s wife stirs reactions

Social media users praised Joe Mettle’s wife for supporting her husband so steadfastly during his event.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

joydecee said:

"Aha, but you guys kuraaa what now? Some captions are not needed. What were you expecting her to do? She’s his wife, or you have forgotten what the scriptures say?"

nana__boakye_yiadom wrote:

"Wow, so beautiful 😍. Osofo maame, God bless you so much, more grace,"

anniecielto commented:

"His number one supporter!!🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️."

kaze.kay said:

"So beautiful to see 😍."

stellamarynkrumah wrote:

"God bless all supportive wives."

momentwithprecious_ commented:

"So she supposed to be sleeping at home, wai😂😂😂."

emellroofingltd said:

"She’s changed after birth."

Joe Mettle speaks on gospel music challenges

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Joe Mettle voiced concern about investors who refuse to invest in Gospel musicians in the country.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, he shared a personal experience he had encountered with one investor who offered a deal only to withdraw it.

He also said gospel artists struggle to land brand ambassadorial deals, unlike their colleagues in the secular industry.

