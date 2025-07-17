Ghana media personality Doreen Andoh has marked her thirtieth work anniversary at Joy FM

The host of the most-listened midmorning show has consistently forged genuine connections with her audience over the years

Some social media users have commented on Lexis Bill's post about Doreen Andoh's post on Instagram

Ghanaian media icon Doreen Andoh has recently celebrated a remarkable milestone, her 30th anniversary at Joy FM.

This momentous occasion was marked in grand style, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from colleagues and fans alike.

Doreen Andoh celebrates 30 years at Joy FM. Photo credit: @doreen_andoh.

Doreen Andoh celebrates 30 years at Joy FM

Louis Kwame Sakyiamah, affectionately known as Lexis Bill, one of Doreen Andoh's esteemed co-workers, has praised her for setting a high standard and leading by example in the media landscape.

In a touching tribute, Lexis Bill shared a photo of himself alongside Doreen Andoh, accompanied by a caption that beautifully encapsulated the deep respect and admiration he holds for the legendary radio presenter.

“For three decades, she’s been the heartbeat of your mornings, the velvet voice that has soothed Accra’s mid-mornings. The one and only Doreen Andoh, Queen of the Cosmopolitan Mix, an undeniable icon of Ghanaian radio.”

“What a legacy! What a voice! What a woman! “Today, we raise our glasses to a legend, a trailblazer, the woman who transformed radio into a cherished home.”

Who is Doreen Andoh?

Affectionately dubbed the "Queen of the Airwaves," Doreen Andoh has carved out an illustrious place in the annals of Ghanaian broadcasting.

Doreen Andoh's early career

Doreen's foray into the world of broadcasting began in 1995 when she made her mark as a newsreader at Joy FM, a leading radio station that has shaped the media landscape in Ghana.

Her passion for music and engaging storytelling inspired her transition to host the mid-morning show, Cosmopolitan Mix, where she has been a beloved fixture for over twenty years.

Doreen Andoh's awards and recognition

Throughout her illustrious career, Doreen has accumulated numerous accolades, marking her as a true trailblazer.

In 2001, she made history as the first woman to win the prestigious Best Presenter of the Year award at the Ghana Broadcasting Awards.

Her exceptional talent was further recognised when she was honoured as the Outstanding Female Presenter at the 2013 Ghana Women's Awards.

Doreen Andoh's educational background

Doreen Andoh pursued her studies in Public Relations at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, providing her with a solid foundation for her successful media career.

She further honed her skills in Radio and Television Broadcasting at the esteemed Columbia School of Broadcasting in the USA.

Doreen Andoh's personal life and philosophy

Doreen's journey into broadcasting was somewhat serendipitous; although her initial dream was to become a pharmacist, she found her true calling in the vibrant world of radio.

She attributed her success to a blend of faith, patience, and a supportive network of family and friends. In 2021, she embraced the joy of motherhood with the arrival of her twins, a moment that she cherishes with deep gratitude.

Doreen Andoh's legacy and influence

Doreen Andoh's unwavering dedication to her craft and her remarkable ability to connect with listeners have firmly established her as a pioneer in Ghanaian media.

Her invaluable contributions continue to inspire a new generation of aspiring broadcasters and journalists, ensuring her legacy will resonate for years to come.

Doreen Andoh resumes work after childbirth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian radio personality Doreen Andoh, who resumed work after welcoming her adorable twin babies.

It was reported that the female media star Doreen Andoh took a break from work in May 2019 to travel to the US to concentrate on her family.

The 'queen' of the airwaves returned on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, after childbirth in a stylish ensemble.

