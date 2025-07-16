Actor Van Vicker's first child, J'dyl Vanette, has graduated with a law degree from Leicester University

The proud father announced the 21-year-old's graduation with a lovely photo and caption on Instagram

His post triggered heartwarming reactions from his colleagues and fans, many of whom joined him in congratulating J'dyl

Star actor Joseph Van Vicker is currently in a jolly mood following his first daughter‘s graduation from Leicester University in the UK.

Van Vicker's daughter, J'dyl Vanette, a past student of Tema International School, bagged a law degree at Leicester University's graduation held on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

He shared a photo of J'dyl in her graduation gown, wearing a captivating smile with a bouquet in her hands, disclosing that he was taking two days to celebrate.

The proud father said he appreciated her completion and success because it had not been an easy road for her to travel.

“Yesterday, my daughter with a Legum Baccalaureate Degree (Bachelor of Laws). I am a proud father and basking in it till tomorrow,” he wrote.

He added that staying focused, determined, committed, and being resilient is an arduous task in recent times, and thanked God for his blessings in her life.

“I appreciate her completion and success because staying focused, determined, committed, and being resilient is an arduous task in recent times. I am thankful to God for all his blessings. Congratulations to you, J, my LLB Senior. Continue to soar. I love you.”

See Van Vicker's post shared on Instagram below:

Reactions to Van Vicker's daughter's graduation

Van Vicker’s post has drawn massive reactions from fans and some of his colleagues in the movie industry. Many took to the comment section to congratulate him and his 21-year-old daughter. Below are some of the reactions.

marly_del said::

“Congratulations to your baby girl. You and your wife.”

eddiewatsonjr said:

"Awwww❤️❤️❤️ congratulations to her."

ebehireme77 said:

"A big Congratulations to your beautiful jewel with a brain. More jubilation is on the way in Jesus mighty name 🙏."

vsvi51 said:

"Wow! Congratulations to you princess, so happy for you, my dear 💝❤❤."

diana_shish_ said:

"The daughter of our favourite actor, those da*n days🙌🙌 Congrats🎉🎉."

Kikifoli said:

“Congrats to the young jurist and welcome to the best profession in the world."

Van Vicker studies law at Wisconsin University

The graduation of Van Vicker's daughter comes after the actor was admitted to study law at Wisconsin International University.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the actor explained that it would take him two years to complete his programme at Wisconsin, after which he would proceed to the Ghana School of Law for two years.

"I'm studying for a law degree at Wisconsin and God willing, I will become a lawyer in 2027. I will complete Wisconsin and enrol in the law school proper for two years," he said.

Sharing his motivation, he indicated that his interest in becoming a lawyer was also to support J'dyl's career after she completed her law degree.

"Me becoming a lawyer will serve as a form of backing structure for my daughter, who is also studying law at Leicester University," he said, adding that the idea of practising together with J'dyl is "desirable, conceivable, and feasible."

Vicker bags 2 degrees in 2 years

Earlier, Van Vicker had obtained two degrees, a Bachelor's and a Master's, from the African University College of Communications (AUCC).

The actor bagged a Bachelor of Arts BA) in Strategic Communications in 2021, 26 years after completing his secondary school education at Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast. According to him, he could not attend university after Mfantsipim because his mother could not afford his fees.

He followed up with a Master's degree from AUCC in November 2022. At the time of his Master's graduation, Van Vicker was 46.

