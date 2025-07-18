Sarkodie has courted attention on social media after he paid a visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at Manhyia Palace

The rapper requested permission to host his annual Rapperholic concert, which he usually holds in Accra, in Kumasi this year

His visit also included signing a VIP visitor’s book, earning him massive praise from Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to seek permission to host a historic Rapperholic concert in Kumasi in December.

Sarkodie pays a courtesy call to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia Palace to seek permission to host Rapperholic in Kumasi. Image credit: @ghkwaku, @kssmusic

The award-winning superstar was accompanied by his management team for the monumental visit, which underlined his position as one of the shining lights of the Ghanaian music industry.

Sarkodie hosted the first-ever Rapperholic concert at the Dome of the Accra International Concert Centre in December 2011.

The concert was envisioned as a means to launch his upcoming album of the same name.

It has since carved out a niche as Ghana music’s premier concert, hosted annually in Accra every December.

Sarkodie petitioned the Asantehene to be granted permission to host this year’s concert in Kumasi, his hometown.

The rapper was also granted access to sign a VIP visitor’s book.

His decision was met with widespread applause on social media, with Kumasi residents promising to make the concert hugely memorable.

The Instagram posts of Sarkodie at Manhyia Palace are below.

Ghanaians react to Sarkodie’s Manhyia visit

barbewura said:

"This guy is my icon. Shatta Wale should learn from him."

mannyfataw643 wrote:

"I feel like crying; this is what you get if you believe in yourself and stay true to God. May God continue to take you to places you never dreamt of getting to one day."

kobi_owusu_n commented:

"Brand is solid; no zongo behaviour."

amaboakyewaaansong said:

"Sei kutuuuuuu sei bam ❤️."

