Monica Owusu Ansah's eldest child, Michelle Owusu Ansah, has walked down the aisle with her partner in a beautiful traditional ceremony

The bride's mother and her Daughters of Glorious Jesus group members attended the ceremony to support her

Many Ghanaians thronged social media to congratulate Michelle Owusu Ansah on her marriage

Legendary Ghanaian gospel music group Daughters of Glorious Jesus member Monica Owusu Ansah's eldest daughter, Michelle Owusu Ansah, has tied the knot with her partner, King, in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Kumasi.

In a series of TikTok videos seen by YEN.com.gh, the bride beamed with excitement as she wore a beautiful multi-coloured Kente outfit while posing for photos before the ceremony began. She looked beautiful with heavy makeup.

Michelle was later joined by her mother, Monica Owusu Ansah, and her Daughters of Glorious Jesus group members, Cynthia Appiadu and Edna Sarpong, who held a prayer session for her in a plush room before she walked down the aisle with her partner, King.

Following the conclusion of the wedding ceremony, the young bride and her husband were spotted showcasing their dance moves on the dance floor.

The newlyweds received massive cheers from their family and friends as they happily jammed to Flow King Stone's "Go Low" song from his 2016 album, Gifted.

Michelle Owusu Ansah is the eldest of the four children (Kobby, Aseda, and Nhyira) that Daughters of Glorious Jesus member Monica Owusu Ansah shares with her husband, Bishop Yaw Owusu-Ansah, the Accra West Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International.

The couple has been married for over three decades. The veteran gospel musician's husband is also an award-winning, eminent broadcaster.

Bishop Yaw Owusu-Ansah is the host of the Adom Ahengua show with other personalities like Counsellor Tina Amaniampong on Adom 106.3 FM in Accra. His show focuses on religious and social commentary.

In a 2020 interview with media personality Stacy Amoateng on her Restoration show with Stacy, Monica Owusu Ansah recounted how she shed tears at her wedding to her husband.

The videos from the Daughters of Glorious Jesus member Monica Owusu Ansah's daughter Michelle's wedding are below:

Ghanaians congratulate Michelle on her wedding

Michelle Owusu Ansah's wedding triggered many reactions from Ghanaians, who congratulated her and her husband, King, on their union. Others were also in awe of the striking resemblance between the bride and her mother, Monica.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Maame_070824 commented:

"Congratulations, Michelle Owusu Ansah🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉."

graceacquah5796 said:

"Congratulations to you, Michelle. Wow, the little girl has now grown into a beautiful woman."

Ohemaa wrote:

"Wow, she resembles her mother 🙏🥰🥰❤️."

Yaa Yaa commented:

"Photocopy of her mum ❤️."

Sandra Nana Konadu said:

"Michelle has really learnt a lot from her daddy already. Eii, Daddy, don't kill us, finish."

Abbie Gyau commented:

"This is beautiful. 🥰🥰🥰 she took after her mum’s beauty. 🥰🥰🥰."

Mzz Jay Perry said:

"The resemblance, jeez. This is beautiful 🥰😍."

Obaapa Christy supports brother at his wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Obaapa Christy supported her brother Caleb Akwasi Amoah at his wedding with Nancy Fosu Ababio on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

In videos, the gospel musician delivered a musical performance and joined her brother and his new bride to celebrate their union.

The newlyweds received many congratulatory messages from their friends, loved ones, and Obaapa Christy's fans on social media.

