Kennedy Agyapong’s sister, Betty, made a rare public appearance with her husband at a lavish wedding held on Saturday, July 12, 2025

The wedding, between wealthy couple Henry and Eleanor, was attended by East Legon Executive Club members, including Dr Osei Kwame Despite

A video of Betty and her husband at the wedding went viral on TikTok, with fans praising her beauty, elegance, and ties to Ghana’s elite social circles

Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong’s sister, Betty, has stirred social media reactions after she was spotted with her husband at a wedding.

Betty and her husband attended the lavish and star-studded wedding of a Ghanaian couple, Eleanor and Henry, held over the weekend.

The couple was spotted in the company of several high-profile and wealthy businessmen from the East Legon Executive club.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Despite Media, Dr Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, appeared at the wedding, alongside the CEO of the Yazz Group of Companies, Mr Martin Kweku Brobbey, Mr Mike Adiyiah, and others.

Other attendees included the Founder and CEO of Omega Beverages, Adwoa Jannis, and her husband, with beautiful music performances provided by legendary highlife star Kwabena Kwabena.

The TikTok video of Kennedy Agyapong’s sister, her husband, Despit,e and others is below.

Social media users gushed over the congregation of rich and powerful Ghanaians at the wedding.

Betty Agyapong and Osei Kwame Despite won special praise for their aura, with many expressing a wish to meet them in person.

Kennedy Agyapong’s sister at Despite’s museum launch

Betty Agyapong has close ties to Osei Kwame Despite’s East Legon Executive Fitness Club and often appears at the group’s events.

In June, she caused a stir at the Despite Automobile Museum launch as she showed up looking stylish in a flowing white dress.

She walked on the lawn at the event while being shadowed by her videographer, who showered her with praise.

He described her beauty and style as top-notch and said Beyonce and Rihanna would be jealous to see her current look, eliciting a smile from Agyapong.

A flattered Betty Agyapong gave all praise for her youthful look to God, describing him as the secret to her beauty.

The TikTok video of Kennedy Agyapong’s sister at the launch of the Despite Automobile launch is below.

Ghanaians react to Betty Agyapong at wedding

Social media users shared their reactions to the video of Kennedy Agyapong’s sister, her husband, Despite and other rich men at a wedding.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Cytrique said:

"Oh God, when will I meet my Godfather, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite?"

Pretty Bellarh 🦋❤️ wrote:

"She’s beautiful 🥰ankasa 🤭."

lydiafreduaagye61 commented:

"God will continue to bless you.💗"

Kennedy Agyapong’s sister dances at event

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong’s sister was spotted showing off her dance moves at an event, earning plaudits from Ghanaians.

Betty looked pretty as she rocked a colourful silk dress and heels and swayed her body back and forth.

In the comments section of the video that went viral on social media, many people commended her beauty, with some folks pointing out how rich she was.

