Legendary Ghanaian musician Kojo Antwi’s wife stirred online reactions after she made a rare public appearance during the singer’s mother’s funeral.

Kojo Antwi's wife stirs social media reactions with her appearance at his late mother's funeral on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Image credit: @blackkjoy, @kojoantwimusic/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Rocklyn Antwi turned heads with her beauty and elegance at the funeral as she showed up to support her husband.

A video from the funeral showed Kojo Antwi and Rocklyn seated as the event was ongoing.

She looked radiant in an all white flowing dress and black headgear, with her outfit complemented by a stylish clutch and pretty earrings.

Social media users showered praise on Rocklyn Antwi for being a supportive wife and for looking radiant despite her age.

Her demeanour was also hailed as the epitome of a classy woman, with many even praising Kojo Antwi for his choice of life partner.

The TikTok video of Rocklyn Antwi is below.

Kojo Antwi’s mother goes home

Veteran Ghanaian singer Kojo Antwi, aka Mr Music Man, buried his late mother over the weekend.

Kojo Antwi’s mother, Madam Mary Adwoa Nyamaa, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at Mpraeso General Hospital, also in the Eastern Region.

Her funeral was held in Obo, Kwahu, in the Eastern Region on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

The musician described the funeral as more of a ‘celebration of life’, since his mother lived to 100 years before her passing.

Kojo Antwi, his siblings, and other members of his family all appeared at the funeral, which was also attended by many colleagues from the industry, such as Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, Ofori Amponsah, and others.

Kojo Antwi’s wife’s funeral appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of Kojo Antwi’s wife’s appearance at his mother’s funeral.

nana-akwasi said:

"Rocklyn yɛ ahoma tia ampa 😅😅"

RICH3011 🇬🇧 wrote:

"I don't know about you, but I feel sad when I see good people grow old."

Jennyluv commented:

"Rocklyn ye ewuraba ankasa🥰🥰🥰."

Blaq wate said:

"A Good wife waits till the husband introduces her. It’s so beautiful how she was not paying attention to the conversation between the husband and the other man till the husband asked her to say hi❤️. She’s beautiful."

AICHI wrote:

“Rocklyn is so special.”

Source: YEN.com.gh