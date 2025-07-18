Reggie Rockstone's wife fumed after the Ghana Water Limited allegedly caused an inconvenience at her business venture in Achimota

In a video on social media, Dr Zilla Hagbangsuglo Limann recounted her ordeal and launched a scathing criticism of the water company

Reggie Rockstone's wife's rants about her ordeal with Ghana Water Limited triggered mixed reactions from netizens

Legendary Ghanaian rapper Reggie Rockstone's wife, Dr Zilla Hagbangsuglo Limann, has expressed her frustration with Ghana Water Limited after an incident at her business venture.

In a video shared by her husband on Instagram, Zilla noted that she made her monthly payment via her mobile phone for water supply to her residence and businesses on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, after finding out that Ghana Water Limited was running a cashless payment system.

Reggie Rockstone's wife said a manager at her business venture called her to complain that the company had disconnected their water supply while she was in a meeting elsewhere, despite her payment.

She blasted an individual named Shine, who carried out the disconnection exercise at her business, and called him a coward for his actions.

According to her, the man has been constantly disconnecting their water supply and has refused to pick up her numerous phone calls.

Dr Zilla Hagbangsuglo Limann claimed that the Ghana Water Limited worker allegedly failed to ascertain whether she had made payment digitally before carrying out the disconnection.

She noted that the individual claimed that he had disconnected the water supply at her business venture because she had not responded to the messages the company sent to her.

Reggie Rockstone's wife stated that he later called the Ghana Water Limited office at Atomic and spoke to a female worker to share her grievances.

She said the woman told her to leave her residence at Cantonments and visit their office to show the receipt of her payment and recruit the services of one of their workers to reconnect their water at her business venture in Achimota.

Dr Zilla Hagbangsuglo Limann called on Ghana Water Limited and other government companies to improve their service to avoid creating unnecessary inconveniences for Ghanaians.

The video of Reggie Rockstone's wife, Zilla, blasting Ghana Water Limited for water disconnection at her business ventures is below:

Reactions to Zilla's rants about GWL disconnection

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

raykowusu wrote:

"Yeah, those people who believe the position they have makes them powerful will always use it to inconvenience others. This guy Shine believes he is powerful and must be humbled a little bit 🙏🏿."

yaa.animwaa commented:

"I know that's right. Go off, sis! Lol."

earthnativa said:

"I kid you not, Ghana has a way of stressing you sometimes. That attitude is the same here in abrokyire with embassies."

niinoir commented:

"Her frustration is very warranted."

ekua_benyiwah wrote:

"Come there and let's see the receipts? 🤣 herh these people."

