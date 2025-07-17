Rapper Reggie Rockstone's eldest daughter, Phoebe Ossei, turned 38 on Thursday, July 17, 2025

The hiplife pioneer made his daughter's milestone special with a surprise from a legendary American actor

Reggie Rockstone's daughter Phoebe Ossei also received birthday messages from many Ghanaians, including Blakofe

Veteran Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Reginald Yaw Asante Ossei, popularly known as Reggie Rockstone, celebrated his eldest daughter, Phoebe Ossei, on her 38th birthday on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Reggie Rockstone surprises his daughter Phoebe Ossei on her 38th birthday with a special message from Wesley Snipes on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Photo source: Reggie Rockstone, Wesley Snipes

To celebrate his daughter's new milestone, the hiplife music genre pioneer took to his official Instagram page to share a video, which had a surprise birthday wish for her.

The video began with Phoebe Ossei rapping her 61-year-old father's verse from one of his past music collaborations inside her home.

Later in the video, Reggie Rockstone's daughter got a special birthday message from multi-award-winning American actor and martial artist Wesley Snipes.

The legendary rapper accompanied the special birthday video surprise with a heartfelt message to his daughter, Phoebe Ossei, as she turned 38 years old.

In the caption of his social media post, Reggie Rockstone wrote:

"A Father's pride, yes! Wishing my daughter a happy Earth Day ❤️ (special surprise for her by Wofa). She is gonna see it here for the first time hehehe😂😂😂 BLESS YOU!! #flyestwofa Watch till the end. 😜."

Reggie Rockstone's birthday video surprise garnered a response from his daughter, Phoebe Ossei, who expressed disbelief in the comment section of the post after seeing Wesley Snipes celebrate her on her 38th birthday.

She wrote:

"OH MY GOD!!!!! Not Nino Brown wishing me a Happy Birthday!!!!! Aaaarrrrggghhhhhh!!! Blade!!! Sidney Deane!! OH MY GOD!!!"

Who is Reggie Rockstone's daughter Phoebe Ossei?

Phoebe Ossei is the eldest daughter of Reggie Rockstone from a previous relationship. Her mother's identity is unknown.

She had her Secondary education at the prestigious Achimota Secondary School from 2002 to 2005.

Reggie Rockstone with his four children, Phoebe Ossei, Ricci, Zuzu, and Rehji-Zaida. Photo source: Reggie Rockstone

She graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in English Language

She is also the granddaughter of the late renowned fashion designer, Ricci Ossei, popularly known as Saint Osei, the man who established the first modern fashion studio in Africa in the 1970s.

Phoebe Ossei has three other siblings, Ricci, Zuzu, and Rehji-Zaida, from her father's marriage to Dr Zilla Hagbangsuglo Limann, the daughter of Hilla Limann, the only president of the third Republic of Ghana.

According to the information from her LinkedIn profile, Reggie Rockstone's eldest daughter has worked with some notable companies in the UK and Ghana.

Phoebe has made rare public appearances with her father and siblings in some photos and videos that have surfaced on social media.

In a 2020 video with Reggie Rockstone, she noted that she had a crush on her father's colleague, Samini, but the number of kids he had was a problem for her.

The surprise birthday video from Reggie Rockstone to his daughter Phoebe Ossei on her 38th birthday is below:

