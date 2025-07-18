A video of a Ghanaian lady speaking about her family issues on Lawson TV has generated reactions online

She claimed to be the niece of the business mogul Ibrahim Mahama and hence wanted to meet him in person

Her elderly mother, who was also on the show, corroborated her daughter's story and shared further details on the matter

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A young Ghanaian lady, Ramatu, has caused a stir following an allegation about business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.

This comes after the 36-year-old appeared on Lawson TV's Afisem show on Friday, 18th July, where she claimed that Ibrahim Mahama was her uncle and would like to meet him.

A young Ghanaian lady makes allegations against Ibrahim Mahma on Lawson TV. Photo credit: @ibrahim_mahama_71/Instagram, @Lawson TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

The lady, based in Sunyani, stated that ever since she was informed that Ibrahim Mahama was her relative, efforts to reach the business mogul had been to no avail.

"I have been to Tema, where Dzata Cement is, when I got the security personnel there informed me that he does not come there often. I have also been to his place at Kawukudi, there also I was not able to see him."

Quizzed by the host of the programme, Maame Frimpomaa Korankye, if her reason for wanting to meet Ibrahim Mahama was strictly for financial support, Ramatu responded in the negative.

Woman claims to be the niece of Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama. Photo credit: @ibrahim_mahama_71/Instagram

Source: Facebook

The mother of Ramatu, who was also present on the show, also corroborated the account given by her daughter.

In her case, she said her quest to meet Ibrahim Mahama and President John Mahama stretches over ten years, as she too has been to the residence of John Mahama, hoping to introduce herself to him as a family relative.

The 66-year-old woman said she once missed her chance to meet John Mahama and Ibrahim after she failed to attend a funeral where the two were expected to be.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 100 likes and 30 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reaction to the lady's comment on Ibrahim

Social media users who reacted to the allegation by Ramatu and her mother opined that there could be some truth in what they are both saying.

Dk Ogyam reacted:

"May the good Lord bless us with money so that a lot of people will come looking for us that they are our family members."

AmaNah replied:

"Is the radio station a family house? The best place is for her to go to the family house."

Bogidi1z1 replied:

"So you want them to appear before the TV station?"

Dorcas Papabi reacted:

"Where was she after the election?"

Enamwuraba Akua opined:

"They just lost their in-law a few months ago, why didn’t she go there to look for them… go and sit somewhere, make we think nkwasiafoɔ aben momkɔ fa ndi mcheeeew."

Osika, the certified Vet, reacted:

"So if they were not successful, would you have been looking for them? Madam mo nko da."

Funny Face, Kwaku Manu meet Ibrahim Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu and comedian Funny Face recently visited Ibrahim Mahama.

The meeting afforded them the opportunity for the two entertainers to engage with one of Ghana's most successful entrepreneurs.

Although the details of the meeting's agenda are unclear, Kwaku Manu and Funny Face, the duo, were seen in a hearty mood as they interacted with the business mogul.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh