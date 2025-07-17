A well-known TikToker, Reza, went to Cape Coast and bought all the tiger nut drinks from a local vendor, spreading joy in the community

A TikToker has taken the internet by storm following an act of kindness that positively affected a significant portion of his locality in Ghana.

TikToker brings smiles to Cape Coast by buying all the tiger nut drinks from a local vendor and giving them away for free. Photo credit: rezahelping (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

In a video that is making waves on social media, a TikToker identified as Rezahelping, a well-known expatriate based in Ghana, visited the streets of Cape Coast and encountered a businesswoman whose face he would eventually put a smile on.

As he was passing through the street, he came across a woman selling nutritious tiger nut drinks, putting on a sad face, seemingly struggling to make a sale.

TikToker puts smile on Ghanaian woman's face

Reza decided to approach her about the problem. He asked the woman if everything was okay with her.

She looked straight at him and replied that she wasn't happy. After a brief conversation, he surprised her by purchasing every single bottle of tiger nut drink she had on hand.

A tiger nut drink vendor is happy and cheerful after a TikToker buys her drinks and shares them with the community for free. Photo credit: rezahelping (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

But his kindness didn’t end there. Reza then began handing out the drinks to locals in the community, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone who received them.

After everyone had their cups of tiger nut drinks, the man paid for them without collecting any change. Excited by this surprising act of kindness, the lady, smiling, threw her arms around him in appreciation.

Sharing the heartfelt moment on his TikTok page, he captioned it:

"Spreading Joy with Free Tiger Nut Drinks in Cape Coast. I bought all the tiger nut drinks from a street seller in Cape Coast, Ghana, and gave them out for FREE."

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians appreciate TikToker for kind gesture

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who came across the heartfelt moment on Reza's TikTok page. Some of the comments are below.

Unique_4Real_Music commented:

"God bless you too bronii."

K2PHILMS wrote:

"Sellers face hard time of selling but he gets there make her day God bless u."

Emma Nuako said:

"Some days are actually bad days selling on the street. low sales, frustrations & fatigue 😩. God bless her heart and Reza."

Carlie commented:

"You made me cry at my shop this afternoon. God bless you Sir🙏"

Foxy_notsam commented:

"You are now recognised a good man in Ghana. The whole country wants to thank you for making her happy. Keep it up."

TikToker Asher gifts woman brand new phone

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Nigerian TikToker Asher Kine arrived in Ghana and surprised a fan in Accra with a brand-new Samsung Galaxy A16. He did this after she complained about her phone’s poor camera.

In the video, the emotional fan dropped the phone in excitement and hugged Asher to show him gratitude. She later took pictures with her new device, exciting onlookers.

Source: YEN.com.gh