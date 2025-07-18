Apraku My Daughter's mother, has appealed to Ghanaians for money as she continues to struggle after her son's demise

Madam Comfort Abena Serfour shed tears as she opened up about her current living condition and health issues

Apraku My Daughter's mother, recently surfaced after a video of her living in a dilapidated structure surfaced online

Comfort Abena Serfour, the mother of the late pastor Apraku My Daughter, has made an appeal to Ghanaians for financial assistance.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, July 18, 2025, the late pastor's mother was overwhelmed with emotions as he spoke about her struggles.

The elderly woman noted that she had difficulties getting money to feed herself or getting better accommodation. She shed tears as she complained about her battle with mosquitoes at her current sleeping grounds.

The late Apraku My Daughter's mother, begged Ghanaians, including prominent pastors, to come to her rescue by making financial donations as she found herself in a dire state.

Comfort Abena Serfour noted that she was also battling some health issues due to her current poor living conditions.

In the video, an individual who narrated her ordeal called on Ghanaian pastors to come to their late colleague's mother's aid.

She also noted that she had been able to continue the late Apraku My Daughter's uncompleted building, but needed more money to purchase materials to complete the project and relocate his mother.

Apraku My Daughter's mother's living condition surfaces

Madam Comfort Abena Serfour's emotional appeal for financial assistance comes weeks after a relative or friend recorded her sitting in the one-room structure in Jinijini in the Bono Region of Ghana. She also narrated her struggles.

Apraku My Daughter's mother's room was in a bad state, with all her belongings scattered around. The room also contained her sleeping mattress, which had been placed against the wall to make space for the woman to easily walk around during the day.

The individual who recorded the video shared that Madam Comfort Abena Serfour had been living in the dilapidated structure, with a leaky roof, because she could not afford to get better accommodation for herself.

The person claimed that the single room was a former bathroom that had been converted into an apartment for the late Apraku My Daughter's mother.

In a subsequent interview, Madam Comfort Abena Serfour spoke about her hardships after her son, who was one of the wealthiest pastors in Ghana in the 1990s and 2000s, passed away in 2020.

She noted that she regularly went most days, starving and ate only mangoes from her surroundings.

The video of Apraku My Daughter's mother weeping and begging for financial assistance is below:

Apraku's mother recounts support from Kofi Adoma

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Apraku My Daughter's mother recounted the financial support she received from Kofi Adoma Nwanwani after her son passed away.

In an interview, Madam Comfort Serfour said the renowned journalist gave her GH₵ 1,000 to rent an apartment and items after reportedly gaining nothing from her son's funeral proceeds.

Apraku My Daughter's mother expressed her gratitude to Kofi Adoma for his past support and further pleaded with Ghanaians to help her overcome her current life predicament.

